Insider Drops Truth Bomb on Browns’ Jerry Jeudy Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have remained one of the biggest surprises in the NFL to begin the 2026 campaign, as their 5-2 record has them firmly in the hunt for the top spot in the AFC North division. With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Browns have suddenly become one of the more intriguing teams to keep tabs on.

For the most part, Cleveland was expected to struggle through a rebuilding season, but now that it is winning, its trade deadline strategy could change. While the front office may be more inclined to operate as a buyer now, one guy who could still be headed for the exit door is wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, with one insider recently providing an update on his status.

Other wide receiver names continue to come up in connection to the trade deadline: Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., Indianapolis’ Josh Downs, Minnesota’s Jauan Jennings, Cleveland’s Jerry Jeudy, Tennessee’s Calvin Ridley. But the Jets won’t trade Wilson by next Tuesday. https://t.co/F2ONImsqPX— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026

It wasn’t long ago that Jeudy appeared to have fully realized his potential with the Browns. In his first season with the team in 2024, Jeudy enjoyed a breakout campaign, as he caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns, numbers that helped him earn the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Since then, though, things haven’t gone Jeudy’s way. After a quiet 2025 campaign, Jeudy has found himself boxed in the wide receiver room by rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. As a result, Jeudy has caught just 16 passes for 171 yards through seven games, leading many folks to speculate as to whether or not he could be on the move ahead of the trade deadline.

The fact that Cleveland has continued to win at a consistent rate has made it tough to figure out whether or not the team actually wants to trade Jeudy. While rumors suggest that the Browns believe it’s beneficial to have a veteran presence like Jeudy in their wide receiver room, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that his name is continuing to pop up in trade discussions across the league.

Other wide receiver names continue to come up in connection to the trade deadline: Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., Indianapolis’ Josh Downs, Minnesota’s Jauan Jennings, Cleveland’s Jerry Jeudy, Tennessee’s Calvin Ridley,” Schefter said in a post on X.

Should the Browns Trade Jerry Jeudy?

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 25: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Jeudy is under team control through the 2027 campaign, so the Browns don’t necessarily have to make a decision on his status this year. However, if Jeudy continues to remain uninvolved in the team’s passing attack, his trade value could continue to dwindle, so if the team has any desire to trade him, now would be the time to do so.

Concepcion and Boston are clearly the future of Cleveland’s wide receiver room, so the front office has to decide if there’s room for Jeudy on offense. On the field, the answer seems to be a resounding no, but the fact that whispers continue to emerge suggesting that the team sees value in hanging onto Jeudy indicates that it’s no sure thing he gets dealt. Ultimately, how the Browns fare in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers could dictate what the team does with Jeudy.