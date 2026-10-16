Browns Get Interesting Update on Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins is out of his walking boot, giving the Cleveland Browns some reason for optimism ahead of their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Judkins has yet to practice this week after injuring his right ankle in Sunday’s 17-12 loss to the New York Jets. His availability remains uncertain, but the Browns have not closed the door on their starting running back playing.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot offered an encouraging observation during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan.

“Quinshon did not practice and remember — the right ankle he had the boot on the other night that he tweaked is the surgically repaired right ankle. That is of some concern. But when I saw him walking through the locker room, he didn’t have a boot on and didn’t seem to be limping or anything like that. A couple of days can change a lot in terms of healing,” Cabot said.

Browns coach Todd Monken labeled Judkins day-to-day earlier in the week and described the walking boot as a precaution.

“He had a little tweak in his ankle and, precautionary, we put him in a boot,” Monken said.

Friday’s practice will provide another opportunity for Judkins to test the ankle before Cleveland makes a decision on his status against Baltimore.

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Has Struggled to Get Going

A hobbled Judkins is the last thing the Browns need as they try to get their running game on track.

The second-year back has rushed for 221 yards and one touchdown on 73 carries, averaging just 3.0 yards per attempt. His longest run has covered 14 yards, and he has yet to reach 75 rushing yards in a game this season.

That 14-yard gain came against the Jets, when Judkins finished with 44 yards on 14 attempts. It was another afternoon of limited returns for a player Cleveland is counting on to carry the backfield.

The blocking has done him few favors. Judkins has frequently encountered defenders in the backfield, leaving him fighting to get back to the line of scrimmage or salvage a short gain. Even if Judkins can play against Baltimore, Cleveland still has to find a way to give him room to work.

Browns Face More Questions in Depleted Backfield

Judkins’ injury comes as the Browns have already lost another piece of their running back rotation. Cleveland placed Raheim Sanders on injured reserve after he suffered a hip injury against the Jets. Sanders also contributed as a return man, leaving the Browns with another role to fill on special teams.

If Judkins cannot play, Jaleel McLaughlin and newly signed Audric Estime would be the available options unless Dylan Sampson is activated. The Browns signed Estime off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad this week. The former fifth-round pick has rushed for 508 yards and three touchdowns in 20 career games.

Sampson provided a potential lift Thursday by practicing for the first time since injuring his knee in the season opener. He was a limited participant after Cleveland designated him to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

His return to practice does not guarantee he will be ready for the Ravens. Sampson still needs to be activated, leaving the Browns to evaluate two injured backs while preparing Estime for a possible role just days after his arrival.