Browns DE Jared Verse Called Out After Loss to Jets

The Cleveland Browns are still waiting for Jared Verse’s breakout game, and another quiet afternoon has drawn a pointed comparison to the star he replaced.

Verse finished with three tackles in Sunday’s 17-12 loss to the New York Jets. Cleveland sacked Geno Smith four times, but Verse wasn’t among the defenders who got home.

Longtime Browns analyst Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland questioned both Verse’s effectiveness and his alignment, arguing that Cleveland isn’t getting enough from its starting defensive ends.

“He doesn’t have the get-off to line up like Myles Garrett did, five yards away from the offensive tackle,” said Tony Grossi, adding that Verse is lining up as a wide-nine technique. “I thought Verse was ineffective. (Isaiah) McGuire, the other end, was ineffective. The tackles put all the pressure on Geno Smith and they did a great job.”

Verse arrived in Cleveland as part of the offseason trade that sent Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. That put him in a prominent role on a defensive front adjusting to life without its longtime centerpiece. Through five games, Verse has 13 tackles and no sacks after recording 7.5 sacks for the Rams last season.

Sacks alone don’t measure a defensive end’s contribution. But with Cleveland’s interior linemen supplying the finishing plays against the Jets, Verse missed another opportunity to put his stamp on a game.

Browns Defense Gave Cleveland a Chance Against Jets

Despite the criticism of Verse, Cleveland’s defense gave the Browns enough opportunities to leave New York with a fourth consecutive victory.

The Jets scored a touchdown on their opening possession, but Cleveland responded by forcing punts on their next five drives. New York didn’t reach the end zone again until late in the fourth quarter, when a special teams mistake handed the Jets a short field.

Maliek Collins led Cleveland with 1.5 sacks. Sam Kamara and Carson Schwesinger added one apiece, while Adin Huntington shared a sack with Collins. The Browns finished with eight tackles for loss.

Schwesinger nearly delivered the play that sealed the game. With Cleveland protecting a 12-10 lead, he stripped Smith on a sack, and Huntington recovered the loose ball. The Browns couldn’t produce a first down on the ensuing possession, however, and Corey Bojorquez’s mishandled punt snap gave New York another opening.

Braelon Allen capitalized with a 22-yard touchdown run that put the Jets ahead for good.

Cleveland generated its defensive pressure despite significant absences inside. Mason Graham missed the game with knee and ankle injuries, Mike Hall Jr. was sidelined by an ankle injury, and Kalia Davis remained unavailable while working back from a quadriceps injury. The Browns elevated Kamara and Chris Williams from the practice squad to help fill the gaps.

Browns Await Lamar Jackson Update Before Ravens Matchup

The Browns now return home for an AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on October 18, with another difficult quarterback assignment awaiting their defense.

Whether that assignment includes Lamar Jackson remains unsettled. Baltimore beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-23 in overtime Sunday night without its two-time MVP. Tyler Huntley led a tying touchdown drive late in regulation, scored on a quarterback sneak in overtime and watched Kyle Hamilton finish the game with an interception.

Jackson missed the game with an ankle injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Jackson has a “real chance” to return against Cleveland, depending on how he responds to rehabilitation.

For Verse, the divisional matchup offers another chance to deliver the disruptive performance Cleveland has been waiting to see.