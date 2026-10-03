Browns’ Jared Verse Sends Strong Message on Mason Graham’s Injury

Jared Verse said he had to keep his emotions in check after watching Cleveland Browns teammate Mason Graham’s breakout season take a painful turn against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Graham suffered an injury in the first quarter of Thursday’s 27-24 victory. Afterward, Verse spoke about the work behind the defensive tackle’s early success and the bond the two had developed.

“He’s somebody that works so hard,” Verse said after the game. “A lot of you only see the four sacks in three games. Y’all didn’t see how hard he was working. He stayed here the whole OTAs, he stayed here the whole break we had, just working the whole time, trying to come back stronger, faster.

“It hurts a lot. I’m trying to keep my emotions in check. I do love Mason. I’ve only been here a short time, but it’s genuine love.”

Browns Provide Update on Mason Graham’s Injury

The Browns received encouraging news Friday, announcing that an MRI showed Graham sustained an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain. The team said its medical staff would evaluate his return on a week-to-week basis.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Graham was expected to miss a few weeks, with optimism that the injuries would not lead to a long-term absence. Cleveland has not placed him on injured reserve, which would require him to miss four games.

Graham leads Cleveland with four sacks and has also recorded 15 tackles, six tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. That production represents a substantial jump from his rookie season, when the No. 5 pick in the 2025 draft finished with half a sack in 17 games.

Head coach Todd Monken credited Graham’s work and intelligence when discussing his development Friday, pointing to his ability to read offensive linemen and communicate up front.

“He’s a tremendously talented young player that you could see early in the season, it all coming together,” Monken said.

Browns Get Help From Adin Huntington, Mike Hall After Injury

Adin Huntington gave Cleveland an encouraging response after Graham’s exit, taking on a larger role and finishing with three tackles, three quarterback hits and his first career full sack.

That sack came on third-and-5 in the third quarter, dropping Aaron Rodgers for a 3-yard loss and forcing Pittsburgh to punt. Huntington also had a potential strip-sack wiped out by a penalty earlier in the game.

Mike Hall Jr. delivered another timely play along the interior, sacking Rodgers on third-and-15 after a Deshaun Watson fumble gave Pittsburgh a chance to cut into Cleveland’s lead. The sack pushed the Steelers out of field-goal range. Hall returned after an early injury, which would have further thinned the Browns at a key position on the interior.

Those contributions helped Cleveland stay in position to win before Andre Szmyt connected on a 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining. The Browns improved to 3-1 with their third consecutive victory.

Cleveland now has an extended break before visiting the New York Jets on October 11, giving the coaching staff time to adjust its defensive line rotation and explore potential additions while Graham recovers.