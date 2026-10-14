Ex-Browns Star Rips Isaiah Bond Over Critical Drops

Jarvis Landry saw a winnable game slip away from the Cleveland Browns and put Isaiah Bond near the top of his list of reasons why.

Speaking on the “4th & South” podcast, Landry ripped Bond for dropping critical passes in Cleveland’s 17-12 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The former Browns receiver was particularly frustrated by Bond’s decision to keep playing without gloves in the rain.

“Isaiah Bond, my dog, if you can’t catch that (expletive) without gloves, you need to put some gloves on, fam. I don’t care if you put the rain gloves on, if you put the glove with ‘Stickum’ on,” Landry said. “He was another key piece to why we didn’t win. I’m just gonna be honest. I’m catching that (expletive). Period. Ain’t no ifs, ands, or buts. If I drop one without gloves, best believe the next time I come on the field, I got gloves on or I got tape on my fingers or something. I ain’t going out there to chance it again.

“He ain’t get the memo. The receiver standard over there, that (expletive) way higher than where you played at. And somebody got to say something. So, I’mma step up right here, and I’mma say something to you, my man. We did not win because that dropping (expletive) is contagious.”

Isaiah Bond’s Drops Overshadow Season-Best Production

Bond stepped into a larger role after rookie KC Concepcion left in the first quarter with a concussion following a hit from Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The speedy second-year receiver responded with his most productive game of the season, catching three passes for a team-high 74 yards. His longest reception went for 30 yards.

But Bond also dropped a potential touchdown in the second quarter and let another critical pass bounce off his hands with just over two minutes remaining. The latter came with Cleveland trailing by five points and trying to put together a go-ahead drive.

Those were costly misses for an offense that finished with just 198 total yards. Bond accounted for nearly half of Watson’s 155 passing yards, but the Browns needed more of those throws to stick.

“Just encourage them. Just keep working hard, keep trying to find ways to get open and I’m going to keep coming to you,” Watson said of his message on the drops.

Browns Need Isaiah Bond With Receiver Roles in Flux

The Browns got an encouraging sign Wednesday when Concepcion returned to practice, running routes and catching passes three days after the hit. He remained in concussion protocol, however, and still needed clearance to play against the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson said Cleveland hopes to have Concepcion back, but emphasized that the receivers must learn multiple positions and understand the entire game plan. That preparation becomes especially valuable when an injury forces someone into an unfamiliar assignment.

Bond’s opportunity also comes as Jerry Jeudy adjusts to a diminished role. Coach Todd Monken acknowledged after the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that Jeudy had become a rotational receiver, with Concepcion and Denzel Boston moving ahead of him.

Jeudy caught three passes for 19 yards against the Jets, leaving Bond as Cleveland’s most productive receiver despite the mistakes.

With Jeudy’s role reduced and Concepcion’s availability unresolved, Bond could again be asked to handle meaningful snaps against Baltimore in a key divisional game.