Browns Make Final Call on Carson Schwesinger Ahead of Week 7

Carson Schwesinger played through a sore ankle to help deliver the Cleveland Browns’ latest win. He’s cleared to go after another.

The Browns gave Schwesinger no game designation for Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans, removing the uncertainty surrounding one of their most important defensive players.

Cleveland continued to manage his workload during the week. Schwesinger missed Wednesday’s practice before returning as a limited participant Thursday, according to the team’s injury report.

His availability keeps a productive second-year linebacker in the middle of Cleveland’s defense. Schwesinger has 56 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles through six games, including 13 tackles in the Browns’ 13-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg pointed to Schwesinger’s preparation when discussing that performance Thursday.

“The way he works, the way he prepares, and the way he shows up for his teammates, it’s unbelievable,” Rutenberg said.

Schwesinger has built on a busy rookie season. The Browns’ 2025 second-round pick started 16 games last year, recording 157 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Carson Schwesinger Helped Turn Ravens Game

Schwesinger’s biggest contribution against Baltimore came with Cleveland still trying to find a way back into the game.

Early in the fourth quarter, he forced Derrick Henry to fumble, and cornerback Tyson Campbell recovered. The turnover gave Cleveland a short field and set up Audric Estime’s game-tying touchdown run. It was the only turnover of the afternoon.

Schwesinger said afterward that finding ways to knock the football loose had been an offseason priority.

“The ball is oxygen,” he said.

That play helped finish a defensive turnaround. Baltimore scored 10 points in the first quarter but never scored again, with Cleveland forcing punts on seven of the Ravens’ final nine possessions. The defense repeatedly gave an inconsistent offense another opportunity.

The Browns eventually capitalized, moving into position for Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal and improving to 4-2. Cleveland now owns victories over both Baltimore and Pittsburgh as it tries to protect its position atop the AFC North.

Browns Defense Still Faces Injury Questions

Schwesinger’s clearance comes with other defensive decisions still pending. Fellow linebacker Quincy Williams is questionable with a neck injury, although he seemed in good spirits on Friday. Safety Grant Delpit is also questionable as he works through concussion protocol, while cornerback Denzel Ward received a questionable designation after a hand injury limited him Friday.

The Browns will get defensive tackle Mason Graham back after he missed two games with knee and ankle injuries. Graham has no game designation, although fellow defensive tackles Mike Hall Jr. and Kalia Davis have been ruled out.

Tennessee presents an opportunity for Cleveland’s defense to maintain its momentum. The Titans enter Week 7 averaging 236.3 yards per game, last in the NFL, and 14 points per game. Quarterback Cam Ward threw for just 102 yards in last week’s victory over Indianapolis.