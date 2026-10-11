Marshawn Lynch Gives Browns QB Reality Check

Marshawn Lynch isn’t convinced Deshaun Watson’s winning streak will buy him another season with the Cleveland Browns.

Watson has helped Cleveland climb to 3-1 with three consecutive game-winning drives, giving the Browns reason to reconsider their future at quarterback. But Lynch still expects that future to feature someone else.

Discussing whether Watson would remain in Cleveland beyond this season, the former Seattle Seahawks running back delivered a blunt assessment.

“No, I don’t think so,” Lynch said on the latest episode of the “Get Got” podcast. “It sounds crazy, but they’re rebuilding again. I think we’re gonna see him in another uniform.”

Lynch’s prediction comes as Watson’s future is drawing renewed attention. His assessment centers on Cleveland’s rebuilding timeline, although recent reporting suggests the Browns are leaving room for Watson to remain part of it.

Browns Keeping Options Open on Deshaun Watson

Watson sticking around in Cleveland beyond this season seemed impossible after Week 1. But according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Cleveland could look to retain him, either on a short-term deal as a bridge quarterback or pursue another multiyear agreement. His performance over the rest of the season will help determine that direction.

“If he takes them to the playoffs this season, the Browns will certainly try to re-sign or extend him,” Cabot said.

That leaves considerably more room for a reunion than Lynch anticipates. It also puts a significant condition on the discussion: Watson must sustain a start that has changed the conversation after just four games.

The 31-year-old is in the final season of the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract he signed after Cleveland acquired him from the Houston Texans in 2022. The Browns surrendered three first-round picks as part of that trade, expecting to settle their quarterback position for years.

Instead, Watson entered this season having only appeared in 19 games. He tore his right Achilles during the 2024 season, ruptured it again during his recovery and missed all of 2025. Those setbacks leave the Browns with plenty to weigh before making another commitment.

Deshaun Watson Building His Case With Browns Winning

Watson has given Cleveland encouraging evidence under first-year coach Todd Monken. Through four games, he has completed 80 of 115 passes for 855 yards and six touchdowns while adding 127 rushing yards. His mobility has complemented the late-game execution that helped produce Cleveland’s three straight victories.

Against Pittsburgh, Watson threw for 268 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 victory. After the Steelers tied the game late, he moved Cleveland into position for Andre Szmyt’s winning 56-yard field goal, completing passes to KC Concepcion, Jerry Jeudy and Harold Fannin Jr. during the decisive possession.

The Browns also continue to hold onto their younger options. Cabot reported that Cleveland hopes to keep all four quarterbacks once Dillon Gabriel returns to the active roster, with Shedeur Sanders remaining behind Watson and rookie Taylen Green behind Gabriel.

A short-term agreement with Watson could allow Cleveland to keep developing another quarterback while maintaining continuity under Monken. A longer commitment would require a much stronger belief that his early success can hold up.

For now, Watson’s next opportunity comes Sunday against the New York Jets, with Cleveland seeking a fourth consecutive victory.