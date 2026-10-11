Browns Expected to Make Blockbuster Trade With Win Over Jets

Russell Wilson believes another win could convince the Cleveland Browns to swing big on the trade market.

Speaking on CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today,” Wilson pointed to Cleveland’s draft capital and opportunity to contend as reasons to watch general manager Andrew Berry if the Browns beat the New York Jets.

“If they win this game, get ready for a trade. The Browns love to make moves and they have all the picks to do it. I wouldn’t be surprised if they feel like this is their year and their chance,” Wilson said. “If they go to 4-1, they’re going to make a trade that is going to shock somebody.”

Wilson did not identify a potential target or indicate that a deal was already in the works. But he clearly expects Cleveland’s early success to influence its approach.

The Browns entered Sunday with three consecutive victories, most recently beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-24 on Andre Szmyt’s 56-yard field goal in the closing seconds. That pushed Cleveland to 3-1 under first-year head coach Todd Monken and gave Wilson reason to consider what another victory might mean for the front office.

Browns Have Draft Capital to Pursue Another Big Move

Berry already pulled off one blockbuster this year, sending Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in June.

The Browns received Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick in return. The deal brought a younger pass rusher to Cleveland while adding resources for future roster moves.

Cleveland holds two first-round selections in the 2027 draft, giving Berry options if an impact player becomes available. Those picks also carry considerable value for a team still building around a young core, making the price of any addition an important consideration.

Having the ammunition makes a trade possible. Deciding how much of it to spend on this season would be the bigger call. Berry maintained after the Garrett deal that Cleveland’s roster changes did not mean abandoning its competitive expectations.

“All of our goals are still in front of us,” Berry said in June. “We have an excellent defense with really good players on all three levels.”

A 4-1 start would give that position additional support and strengthen the argument for adding help before the trade deadline.

Browns Injuries Add Questions Ahead of Trade Deadline

Cleveland already has areas where additional depth could help. The Browns entered the Jets matchup without defensive tackles Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr. and Kalia Davis. Graham is recovering from knee and ankle injuries, Hall is dealing with an ankle injury and Davis has been working back from a quadriceps injury.

Cleveland elevated Sam Kamara and Chris Williams from the practice squad to reinforce the position for Sunday’s game.

The offense then suffered another setback against New York when rookie receiver KC Concepcion was ruled out after a hit from Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. That created another injury situation for the Browns to evaluate as they consider their needs.

Monken emphasized the importance of the existing roster when discussing Cleveland’s injury issues Friday.

“It’s going to take everybody on the roster, and that’s why you’re consistently trying to develop those players,” Monken said.

The recovery timelines will help determine whether those needs require temporary reinforcements or a more substantial investment.