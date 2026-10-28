AFC South Team Urged to Make Immediate Move for Shedeur Sanders

The Indianapolis Colts are struggling and Shedeur Sanders has been highlighted as the solution for the AFC South squad.

ESPN’s Evan Cohen wants the Colts to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and immediately make him their starter over Daniel Jones.

Speaking on “UNSPORTSMANLIKE,” Cohen pitched Sanders as a new focal point for a struggling franchise. The second-year quarterback remains behind Deshaun Watson in Cleveland while Indianapolis has begun trading away longtime fixtures.

“It’s cool that Jonathan Taylor is the face of the franchise. I brought up Cam Skattebo but that’s not the answer. I believe the answer is that the Indianapolis Colts should trade for Shedeur Sanders immediately. Shedeur Sanders should be the starting quarterback of the Colts,” Cohen said. “He’s not going to play in Cleveland anytime soon. He’ll mask all the deficiencies — not because he’s a great quarterback yet — but simply because he’s a willing distraction for the fans. Let’s focus on what he’s doing versus everything else. Go get Shedeur Sanders.”

Indianapolis is 2-5, while Cleveland has won five of its first seven games with Watson.

Colts Stick With Daniel Jones Amid Roster Shakeup

Indianapolis has already begun making significant changes. The Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard on Oct. 19 and traded guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, collecting three future draft picks.

Daniel Jones remains the starter despite a difficult opening stretch. He has thrown for 1,398 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions through seven games. In Sunday’s 16-10 loss to Minnesota, Jones managed 108 passing yards and threw an interception on Indianapolis’ final possession.

Coach Shane Steichen has continued backing Jones, saying after the loss that he had “a ton of faith in” his quarterback.

Sanders would bring his own questions. The 2025 fifth-round pick threw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a rookie. He has attempted just one pass this season.

Browns Face Decisions on Shedeur Sanders and Crowded QB Room

Cleveland activated Dillon Gabriel from injured reserve Monday, leaving Watson, Sanders, Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green on its 53-man roster.

Sanders has served as Watson’s primary backup, but coach Todd Monken declined to guarantee that order Wednesday when asked about Gabriel’s return.

“I haven’t gotten there yet,” Monken said.

Watson’s position looks considerably more secure than it did even a few weeks ago. He passed for 308 yards and added a rushing touchdown in Sunday’s 27-24 victory over Tennessee, delivering his first 300-yard passing game with Cleveland.

Keeping four quarterbacks gives the Browns options without requiring them to rush into a trade. The Browns have until the Nov. 10 trade deadline to decide whether an offer outweighs the value of keeping their quarterback depth during a division race.