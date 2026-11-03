Browns Send Message on Shedeur Sanders After Fill-In Duty

Todd Monken saw decisions Shedeur Sanders could have handled better against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Cleveland Browns coach also offered support for his backup quarterback.

Sanders briefly replaced Deshaun Watson during Sunday’s 27-6 loss after the starter left for a concussion evaluation. His appearance produced little offense, although Monken’s assessment went beyond the results of one difficult possession.

Monken pointed to Sanders’ handling of an opening screen and opportunities to adjust the offense before the snap when discussing what the young quarterback could have done differently.

“We were giving him a screen to start off and they blitzed TJ. Instead of getting downfield, he needs to throw it in the ground. There were a couple of plays where he could have helped us out with a check,” Monken said.

Monken also acknowledged the limitations of preparing as a backup, with Watson receiving the bulk of the work during the week.

“Again, a backup doesn’t get a lot of reps during the week. He gets some of the look-squad. I think he’s always composed. He did fine. We had an opportunity on the third and extra long, he had to escape a little bit, but he was fine.”

Shedeur Sanders Entered After Deshaun Watson Injury Scare

Sanders was pressed into action on Cleveland’s opening possession after Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker delivered a high hit on Watson. Brisker drew a roughing-the-passer penalty, while Watson went to the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion.

The Browns struggled to take advantage of the fresh set of downs. Sanders faced pressure, and the possession ended when tight end Harold Fannin Jr. fumbled after a short third-down reception.

Sanders finished with just two passing yards. Watson returned for Cleveland’s next possession, ending the backup’s brief opportunity to run the offense.

The change back to Watson did little to settle the Browns. He lost a fumble on his second play back, giving Cleveland turnovers on its opening two drives. Pittsburgh capitalized on the second takeaway with a touchdown and took control of the game.

Browns Stayed With Deshaun Watson During Blowout

Sanders did not get another opportunity as the deficit grew. Monken said afterward he never considered sitting Watson, even as Pittsburgh’s pass rush continued to get home.

“Did not. I want to see him play. I want to see him continue to play and battle and he did,” Monken said.

Watson finished 27 of 39 for 324 yards without a touchdown or interception. He was sacked eight times, and Cleveland failed to reach the end zone despite moving deep into Steelers territory in the fourth quarter.

Monken also put responsibility on the coaching staff for an offense that struggled to sustain drives and a team that failed to maintain its poise.

“There’s some things that we need to clean up in coaching,” Monken said. “There’s things that come up during the game, and you’re like, ‘man I could have done it better as a coach.’ Who are you if you don’t say that? Everything starts with me.”

Cleveland fell to 5-3 and will try to rebound against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 8.