Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Ripped After 2-Pass Appearance

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders did not get much time on the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his brief appearance drew a harsh assessment.

Sanders replaced Deshaun Watson after the starter took a high hit from safety Jaquan Brisker during Sunday’s 27-6 loss. Watson went to the medical tent for a concussion evaluation before returning for Cleveland’s next possession.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi questioned whether Sanders made the most of a rare opportunity to play.

“He didn’t help his market. He didn’t look prepared,” Grossi said. “When we talk about who has the better skills to be a backup quarterback, you gotta be ready to step in there and not just throw the ball out of bounds.”

Sanders’ official passing line was two completions on two attempts for 2 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

The possession was disrupted by penalties around him. Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins and Spencer Fano were all flagged during Sanders’ stint. The drive ended when a replay review changed an apparent incompletion into a Harold Fannin Jr. fumble.

Watson resumed his role after being cleared to return, leaving Sanders with another limited opportunity to put game tape together while Cleveland evaluates its crowded quarterback room.

Grossi Floats Browns Quarterback Trade to Ravens

Grossi also raised the possibility of an unusual trade within the AFC North, suggesting Baltimore could consider Sanders or Dillon Gabriel to address its quarterback depth.

The Ravens‘ need became urgent Sunday. Lamar Jackson is headed for thumb surgery and injured reserve after getting hurt on Baltimore’s first offensive snap against Buffalo. Coach Jesse Minter said the injury could end his season.

Tyler Huntley then suffered a toe injury, forcing rookie Joe Fagnano into the game. Baltimore fell to 4-4 with the 36-10 loss and faces Jacksonville on Thursday.

“I think now the case could be made Baltimore could go after either one of them as their backup,” Grossi said. “If Baltimore decides Huntley is good to go, they’ll acquire a backup. If you’re Andrew Berry, you’re open to anything.”

Browns Have Kept Shedeur Sanders in Backup Role

Cleveland’s reported approach has been to preserve its depth. Before Sunday’s games, cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported that the Browns were not looking to trade Sanders or Gabriel, although an especially strong offer could change that stance.

Coach Todd Monken also reaffirmed Sanders’ place behind Watson before the Steelers matchup.

“Yeah. Shedeur’s our backup quarterback,” Monken said.

Gabriel returned from injured reserve Oct. 26 after a back injury sidelined him for the first seven games. He served as the emergency third quarterback Sunday, while rookie Taylen Green was inactive.

Watson’s brief exit and eight sacks against Pittsburgh highlighted Cleveland’s own need for reliable reserves. The Browns are 5-3, and moving a quarterback would mean weighing a potential return against that protection. Watson has also been sacked a league-high 33 times, raising injury concerns.

The Browns have until the Nov. 10 trade deadline to make a decision at quarterback.