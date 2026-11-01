Browns Get New Trade Update on Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns still have no plans to move on from either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel — even with four quarterbacks occupying spots on their active roster.

With the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported that the Browns plan to keep its quarterback group intact.

“Despite Gabriel being activated to the 53-man roster this week and the Browns seemingly having a surplus at the spot, they’re not looking to trade either Sanders or Gabriel before the deadline,” Cabot said. “Of course, everyone has a price, and if someone makes them an offer they can’t refuse, they’ll be open to it. But they like the fact that they have three developmental quarterbacks on the roster, and will have a more cap-friendly quarterback room next season.”

Sanders has been the primary name discussed in a potential trade as he awaits his next chance to get on the field. His decision to hire an agent last month also fueled speculation.

Cabot previously reported that the move was not made to request a trade, with Cleveland still viewing him as its next option behind Deshaun Watson.

Shedeur Sanders Keeps Backup Job After Dillon Gabriel’s Return

The Browns have been much clearer about the top of their depth chart than the bottom. Coach Todd Monken confirmed Sanders would remain the backup for the Pittsburgh matchup. Gabriel’s activation did not automatically move him ahead of the quarterback who has spent the season preparing behind Watson.

“Yeah. Shedeur’s our backup quarterback,” Monken said Friday.

Gabriel returned to the 53-man roster on Oct. 26 after missing Cleveland’s first seven games with a back injury. He began practicing Oct. 6, and the Browns activated him before his return window expired.

Keeping him required a move elsewhere. Cleveland waived rookie tight end Carsen Ryan, then brought him back to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. Ryan was subsequently elevated for the Steelers game.

Gabriel gives Cleveland another reserve with starting experience. The 2025 third-round pick started six games as a rookie, throwing seven touchdown passes and two interceptions. Sanders, a fifth-round selection that year, started the final seven games.

For now, the Browns have chosen to preserve both options and rookie Taylen Green while managing the roster cost elsewhere.

Deshaun Watson’s Future Leaves Browns With More Decisions Ahead

Watson’s play has kept the conversation focused on how long Cleveland might retain him rather than when Sanders will replace him.

The veteran threw for 308 yards in the 27-24 victory over Tennessee, helping the Browns reach 5-2. He also delivered his fifth fourth-quarter game-winning drive of the season.

That has prompted renewed discussion about Watson returning in 2027. Watson is in the final season of his five-year, $230 million contract and owner Jimmy Haslam has resisted getting ahead of that decision.

“That’s way premature to talk about that,” Haslam told The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones before the Tennessee game.

Cleveland can evaluate Watson’s future while continuing to develop the quarterbacks behind him. The immediate deadline is Nov. 10, when Berry must decide whether any offer outweighs the value of keeping that depth.