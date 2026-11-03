Browns Could Trade Shedeur Sanders for Paltry Return

The Cleveland Browns could accept a bargain return for Shedeur Sanders as they weigh the future of their crowded quarterback room.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi believes general manager Andrew Berry might move Sanders for less than a fifth-round pick — the round in which Cleveland selected him in 2025.

In a Nov. 2 column for The Land on Demand, Grossi examined Berry’s history of trading quarterbacks and questioned whether even a modest return could help thin out their crowded room of passers.

“Any Berry trade analysis would be remiss without discussing the quarterback position. In seven seasons as Browns GM, Berry has traded Joe Flacco (and a sixth-round pick) for a fifth; Kenny Pickett for a fifth; Dorian Thompson-Robinson as a throw-in in acquiring Pickett; and Josh Dobbs (and a seventh) for a fifth,” Grossi said. “So the questions are: Would anybody offer a fifth for Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel, and would Berry be willing to move either quarterback? My opinion is that Berry will not receive a fifth for either QB, but he might be willing to part with Sanders for less than a fifth.

Grossi sees little reason for the Browns to carry four quarterbacks past the trade deadline, particularly when he expects them to pursue a long-term answer early in next year’s draft.

“It simply makes no sense for the Browns to keep four quarterbacks through the 2026 season when they surely will be in the market for a QB high in the 2027 draft.”

Shedeur Sanders Has Had Little Chance to Build His Case

Sanders has spent his second season waiting behind Deshaun Watson, with few opportunities to show Cleveland or potential trade partners his progress.

The former Colorado star started seven games as a rookie, throwing for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Through eight games this season, he has attempted just three passes.

Two came during Sunday’s 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, when Watson briefly left for a concussion evaluation after a high hit from safety Jaquan Brisker.

Sanders completed both attempts for 2 yards, though operational issues affected those plays. His possession ended with Harold Fannin Jr. fumbling after a short reception, and Watson returned for Cleveland’s next series.

“Well, it’s unfair. I mean, we’re giving him a screen to start off, and they blitz T.J. (Watt) off the boundary. Instead of getting it downfield, he needs to throw it in the ground. And there was a couple plays he could have helped us out with a check.

“But again, the backup doesn’t get any reps during the week. I mean, he gets some of the look squad. I think he’s always composed. I think he did fine. We certainly had an opportunity maybe on the third-and-extra-long, and he had to escape a little bit, but he was fine.”

Browns Could Change Mind on Shedeur Sanders Based on Offers

Cleveland has already made room for all four quarterbacks. The Browns activated Gabriel from injured reserve Oct. 26, waiving rookie tight end Carsen Ryan instead of moving on from a passer. Gabriel joined Watson, Sanders and rookie Taylen Green on the active roster.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported before the Steelers game that the Browns were not looking to trade Sanders or Gabriel, although a strong enough offer could change their thinking. Gabriel’s return also did not cost Sanders his place behind Watson. He assumed his usual backup role against Pittsburgh, with Gabriel stepping in as the No. 3, emergency QB option ahead of Green.

At 5-3, Cleveland still has a season to protect. Watson was sacked eight times against Pittsburgh, and his brief exit demonstrated how quickly Sanders could be needed.

The Browns visit New Orleans next, ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.