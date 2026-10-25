Browns Urged to Cut Ties With Deshaun Watson Despite Extension Buzz

Deshaun Watson has kept his future with the Cleveland Browns alive by winning games, but not everyone is convinced he’ll stick around.

Watson’s role in Cleveland’s 4-2 start has revived a conversation that seemed unlikely entering the season. The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the quarterback could play his way into another contract, although Browns owner Jimmy Haslam isn’t ready to discuss that possibility.

“That’s way premature to talk about that,” Haslam told Jones. “We’re just focused on beating the (Tennessee) Titans.”

Grossi offered a more definitive assessment while responding to the report.

“Watson exceeding expectations, but a return not happening. Time to move on,” the ESPN Cleveland analyst wrote on X.

Haslam did not discredit what Watson has done. He pointed to Watson’s recovery from injuries and his ability to deliver winning drives late.

“People have to respect the way that he’s battled back from the injuries,” Haslam said. “And then you look at the game-winning drives. We’ve got to be able to keep that up.”

Deshaun Watson’s Late Heroics Have Kept Browns Winning

Watson has directed four game-winning drives through six games. Without those finishes, Cleveland could already be weighing a quarterback change or exploring the trade market instead of discussing another contract.

The difference between Watson’s early struggles and late production is substantial. ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi reported that Watson’s QBR through the first three quarters stood at 22.6, ranking 32nd among 33 qualifying quarterbacks. In the fourth quarter, it jumped to 70.4 — ninth in the league.

Cleveland’s 13-10 victory over Baltimore followed that pattern. The Browns managed just 46 net yards and punted on all five first-half possessions. Watson eventually connected with Jerry Jeudy for 33 yards on the final drive, setting up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal.

The defense made that opportunity possible, holding the Ravens scoreless after their opening two possessions. Watson supplied the finish, but Cleveland needs considerably more from its offense before then.

“We’re close. There’s spots, there’s flashes. We just got to be consistent overall,” Watson said after the victory.

Watson is in the final year of his fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract he signed after arriving from Houston in 2022. He entered this season with just 19 appearances for Cleveland and missed all of 2025.

Watson served an 11-game suspension in 2022 for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. Shoulder surgery ended his 2023 season, and an Achilles tear in 2024 required two surgeries and an entire year on the sideline.

Browns Have Several Paths Beyond Deshaun Watson

Cleveland has three younger quarterbacks to consider before making another commitment to Watson. Shedeur Sanders has served as his primary backup. Dillon Gabriel is approaching a roster decision after returning to practice from a back injury, while sixth-round rookie Taylen Green gives the Browns another developmental option.

The Browns also hold two first-round picks in the 2027 draft, including the selection acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the Myles Garrett trade. Those assets give Cleveland flexibility to pursue a top quarterback prospect, either with an existing pick or by moving up the board.

Keeping Watson would not necessarily prevent that approach. A short-term deal could let a rookie develop before taking over, especially if the Browns remain competitive and want an experienced starter available.

The sticking point would be the price. Jones noted that Watson could expect starter-level compensation, even if his opportunities elsewhere are limited, which could make negotiations difficult. The Browns would have to decide what another year is worth.