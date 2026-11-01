Cowboys Make 2 Roster Moves Before Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys are welcoming in the Arizona Cardinals to AT&T Stadium for a big Week 8 matchup and a chance for the team to put together its first two-game winning streak in nearly a year. And while the performance of the defense continues to be an issue for Dallas, the one positive mark on that side of the ball has been that the team’s top players are starting to come back healthy. Add PJ Locke, who suffered a torn plantar fascia in his foot in Week 2, to that group.

Locke is off of injured reserve and will be available for the Cardinals game, adding another body to a group that has been without starter Jalen Thompson since Week 3 and saw fellow starter Malik Hooker miss a game with a broken bone in his arm. Locke likely will start alongside Hooker in Week 8.

Cowboys Defense Getting Healthy

NFL insider Mike Garofalo of ESPN wrote on Twitter/X: “The #Cowboys activated S P.J. Locke III from IR to the active roster and elevated TE James Mitchell from the practice squad ahead of tomorrow vs. the #AZCardinals.

The addition of Mitchell likely means that Luke Schoonmaker will be out in Week 8. Mitchell is a four-year veteran who has played 35 games in his career.

Last week against the Eagles, the Cowboys also saw the return of linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Cobie Durant.