Dak Prescott Gets Strong Message From Super Bowl Champion Ahead of Cowboys’ Must-Win MNF Game

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott received a message from former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, with both teams looking to end their losing streaks.

Wilson, a former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst, believes Prescott can capitalize on the NFC East standings despite Dallas’ 2-4 start.

Wilson said Prescott should be “licking my chops” heading into the divisional matchup. He also identified Dallas’ running game and defense as areas that need improvement.

“If I’m the Dallas Cowboys, if I’m Dak Prescott, I’m licking my chops right now. This division is mine,” Wilson said on the NFL on CBS.

The Cowboys have lost two consecutive games, while Philadelphia enters Monday Night Football on a four-game losing streak. Both teams sit at 2-4, behind the division-leading New York Giants (4-2-1). The Washington Commanders are 1-4-1.

Russell Wilson Sees Major Opportunity for Dak Prescott Against Eagles

Dallas enters Monday’s matchup after struggling offensively in consecutive losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys scored just 29 combined points in those two games.

Through six games, Prescott has thrown for 1,639 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Wilson, who led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl XLVIII title, believes Dallas can capitalize on Philadelphia’s recent struggles and stay competitive in the division.

The Eagles have lost four consecutive games and will face the Cowboys without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the season while receiving treatment for blood clots. Backup quarterback Tanner McKee, who started Philadelphia’s previous game, will lead the Eagles’ offense against Dallas.

The Cowboys enter the matchup as 4.5-point favorites, according to ESPN odds.

Terry Bradshaw Criticizes Cowboys’ Celebration of Prescott’s NFL Milestone

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw also addressed Prescott and the Cowboys during Sunday’s edition of “Fox NFL Sunday.”

Bradshaw questioned the team’s priorities after seeing players celebrate Prescott breaking the franchise’s career passing touchdown record earlier this season.

“I’m not going to lie to you guys, I’m a Jerry Jones fan, always have been,” Bradshaw said. “But you know what upset me? Let me tell you guys this. A couple of weeks ago, I saw when Dak Prescott broke the touchdown passing record for the Cowboys and went into the locker room and the whole place was screaming and hollering.”

Bradshaw continued, recalling his conversations with fellow analysts Michael Strahan and Howie Long.

“I said, Howie, isn’t that a little strange? Michael, isn’t that a little strange? We’re celebrating that other than championships.”

Prescott broke the franchise record in Dallas’ 37-20 Week 2 win over Washington.

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo previously held the record with 248 career touchdown passes. Prescott succeeded Romo as Dallas’ starting quarterback after the Cowboys selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Bradshaw Issues Another Warning to Prescott Before Monday Night Football

Bradshaw also questioned Dallas’ focus and pointed to the team’s recent offensive struggles.

“Look, you celebrate passing touchdowns when it’s all said and done, not during a season. So that leads me to believe that their focus isn’t where it should be,” Bradshaw said. “They bring in Christian Parker as their defensive coordinator, a young guy. They bring in Mike Pettine. He’s kind of retired. He’s on vacation in Italy. And now the defense for Dallas is playing really good, and the offense is playing really bad.”

Bradshaw then addressed Prescott directly, warning him about turnovers and the Cowboys’ upcoming schedule.

“So Dak Prescott, no more interceptions down the field. You cannot lose to the Philadelphia Eagles because you’ve got to go home and play Arizona. And if you think Arizona is an easy way, call the Rams and ask them.”

Dallas will host the Arizona Cardinals following Monday’s divisional matchup.

The Cowboys and Eagles will meet at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Monday, October 26, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. EDT on ESPN and ABC.