‘Immature’ Ex-Dallas Cowboys RB Released by Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles desperately need running backs — just not former Dallas Cowboys running back and 2025 draft pick Jaydon Blue or the bevy of other running backs they cut loose on Tuesday.

“Eagles’ roster moves: Signed RB Elijah Mitchell to their practice squad,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Released C James Brockermeyer and RB Ian Wheeler from their practice squad. Waived RB Jaydon Blue. Waived/injured RB Carson Steele.”

“Eagles are decimated at RB, and they cut Jaydon Blue,” LineStar wrote on its official X account on Tuesday. “Is it over for Jaydon Blue?”

The Eagles are on a 4-game losing streak and learned this week that starting quarterback and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts would miss the rest of the season with blood clots in his lungs.

NFL All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley has also missed the last two games with injuries.

“How bad is Jaydon Blue that he can’t get snaps ahead of Dameon Pierce?” NFL reporter Chase Senior wrote on his official X account on October 18.

Jaydon Blue Only on Active Roster for One Game

The Cowboys released Blue on August 30, and the Eagles signed him one day later, but he played only one game—a loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, their most recent defeat.

The Cowboys’ patience with Blue and his maturity issues had clearly worn thin by the time they released him.

“Brian Schottenheimer made it pretty clear they were moving on from Jaydon Blue today,” Locked on Cowboys podcast host Marcus Mosher wrote on his official X account on August 30. “I think everyone in that building was tired of him.”

It was a continual issue for Blue, who ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.38 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Last July, Blue, a 2025 5th-round pick, was being talked about as a possible starter in the NFL’s most high-octane offenses.

By October, Blue was an afterthought, or worse, a joke to those in and around the franchise, thanks to his own actions, and he only played in 5 games as a rookie with just 138 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.

Jaydon Blue Called NFL’s Best ‘Bargain’ Free Agent

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called Blue the NFL’s best “bargain” free agent running back following the disappointment of getting cut, with the top teams who might be in the market as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks.

With the type of speed Blue possesses, it’s easy to envision him getting another shot soon enough.

“Jaydon Blue, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys, doesn’t have much of an NFL resume,” Knox wrote on August 31. “What he does have is a lot of untapped potential. While Blue appeared in only five games as a rookie, he recorded 1,098 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry at Texas in 2024.”