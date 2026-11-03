Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Fires Back at Latest Brian Schottenheimer Criticism

The Dallas Cowboys suffered the latest in what has been a string of back-breaking defeats in Week 8 when they allowed the Arizona Cardinals to stage a furious rally and hand them a 33-30 overtime defeat. With the loss, the Cowboys’ record dropped to 3-5, as they continue to fail to assert themselves in what is a wide-open NFC East division.

Pretty much everyone has faced criticism for Dallas’ painfully slow start to the season, with team owner/general manager Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer facing the most heat. Unsurprisingly, fans have been calling for Schottenheimer’s head in the wake of this loss, with Jones once again stepping up and firing back at the criticism he has received for his decision to stand by the embattled coach.

Jerry Jones Defends Cowboys’ HC Brian Schottenheimer

With the Cowboys struggling to become a consistent playoff contender in recent years, Jones has faced a lot of criticism for his decisions across the organization. The roster building is obviously a very big problem that nobody can seem to figure out, but it’s fair to wonder if Schottenheimer is actually the right guy to lead this group.

Jones’ decision to promote Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator to head coach ahead of the 2025 campaign was a head-scratcher. Earlier in the offseason, Jones pretty publicly botched his negotiations with Mike McCarthy, which led to him parting ways with the team. After being linked to several big-name candidates, Schottenheimer ended up being tabbed as McCarthy’s replacement.

Schottenheimer was a curious choice for a handful of reasons, and he’s never really done much to convince the Cowboys and their fanbase that he’s the right guy for the job. Among the many criticisms Jones has faced in the wake of the aforementioned loss to the Cardinals, he has been called out for refusing to invest the sort of money needed in his team’s coaching staff. Unsurprisingly, Jones fired back at that claim with another defense of Schottenheimer.

“There is zero correlation between how much you pay a coach or how many coaches you have as to winning,” Jones bluntly said on 105.3 The Fan. “There is no correlation. And that’s a random sample of years and all 32 teams involved. So put that in your hopper and smoke it.”

Jerry Jones, Cowboys Sticking With Brian Schottenheimer

Getty Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones.

Jones has been steadfast in his commitment to Schottenheimer, even as his seat has grown hotter. This is a pretty eye-opening claim, and while different teams employ different strategies when it comes to building out their respective coaching staffs, it’s tough to say that this is a very logical strategy from Jones. Behind only the roster, the coaching staff is the most important part of the product that goes out on the field every week.

Right now, that product is pretty ugly in Dallas, and if the losses keep piling up, changes are going to have to be made. While Jones is committed to Schottenheimer, he is fighting for his job right now, and unless he can lead this team to the playoffs, he could very well be let go at the end of the season. The Cowboys will attempt to get back in the win column in Week 9 when they square off against the lowly Indianapolis Colts.