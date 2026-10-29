NFL Hits Denver Broncos Player With Significant Punishment

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton has a problem, and it lies with the NFL itself.

According to 9News’ Mike Klis, the NFL is “clearly…picking on” the Broncos veteran, who has been fined multiple times this season, leaving him to once again fight back.

“Broncos ILB was fined a whopping $47,762 for alleged unnecessary roughness during tackle on Tyler [Allgeier],” Klis reported on X on October 29. “He will appeal as there’s video that shows no helmet contact. 4th time he’s been fined this season although one rescinded.”

On the stat sheet, Singleton was in on 4 tackles on Allgeier.

Three were during the third quarter, when Allgeier had four straight carries at one point, including one that drew a reaction from the broadcast booth.

The other meeting was in the final frame, but none of the plays drew flags during the contest, which could see several other players fined. That includes Singleton, who officials flagged for roughing the passer, also in the third quarter.

Here are all of the fines Singleton has received this season, all for unnecessary roughness:

$11,493 – late hit vs. Kansas City Chiefs RB Emmett Johnson

$17,911 – hit on defenseless player vs. Jacksonville Jaguars TE Brenton Strange (rescinded).

$23,882 – use of the helmet vs. Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold

$47,762 – use of the helmet vs. Arizona Cardinals RB Tyler Allgeier

*Klis does not explicitly say Singleton’s fine was for impermissible use of the helmet, but his mention of the equipment not making contact suggests that is indeed the case.

Broncos’ Alex Singleton Close to Triggering Suspension

The biggest issue Singleton has is that his most recent infractions are of the same type. His fine indicates that the NFL did not overturn its decision against him for his hit on Darnold. Per the NFL, first-time offenses for unnecessary roughness can incur fines up to $23,882.

Secondary infractions can lead to fines up to $47,762.

Moreover, he is now one strike away from a one-game suspension under revised rules announced in a joint effort by the NFL and NFLPA in August.

Under the new rules, Singleton has already put his ability to get some of his fine money back at the end of the season at risk as a repeat violator. His strikes will also carry over into future seasons, assuming there is no change in the NFL’s decision.

The NFL frequently issues fines for lesser amounts than listed for first-time offenses.

Singleton has received near or at the full amount on every one of his fines this season. The only time Singleton has not been docked the full possible amount was for his late hit on Johnson. His fine was $448 less than the standard amount for a first-time infraction of its kind.

Alex Singleton Wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Klis noted, “Same day he gets AFC Defensive Player of Week, Singleton gets written notice of fine,” to underscore the dour nature of the NFL’s decision. He also painted a clearer picture of when the NFL notified the Broncos LB of his fine (Wednesday).

Singleton had 19 tackles and 1.0 sack against the Cardinals in Week 7.

Through seven weeks of the 2026 regular season, Singleton leads the NFL in solo and combined tackles.