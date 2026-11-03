Ex-Broncos RB Draft Bust Gets Another Chance With Saints

One former Denver Broncos running back and draft bust is getting another chance with the New Orleans Saints.

“Saints released K Daniel Carlson and have claimed RB Audric Estime off waivers from Cleveland,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

“Claiming Audric Estime might be a telling sign for the Saints on RB Travis Etienne,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “He’s eligible to return from IR, but that would bring the Saints up to 5 RBs on the 53-man roster.”

It’s Estime’s second stint with the Saints.

“The Saints released K Daniel Carlson and claimed RB Audric Estime off waivers from Cleveland,” NOF Network wrote on its official X account on Tuesday. “Carlson was 8-12 on field goals and 16-18 on extra points. Prior to playing in Cleveland, Estime was released by New Orleans with an injury settlement in September.”

Estime Also Spent Time With Vikings

Estime has had a winding road since the Broncos released him as part of their final roster cuts before the 2025 season. Since then, he’s also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, and Vikings.

“Vikings sign Johnny Hekker, Audric Estime, Devin Neal, Keshawn Banks and Josh Priebe to practice squad,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on September 30.

“Audric Estime signs with Vikings practice squad,” Underdog NFL wrote on its official X account.

The Browns signed Estime on October 12.

Broncos Soured on Audric Estime After 1 Season

In their search for the right backfield, the Broncos have used draft picks in recent years that have flamed out quickly — including 2024 5th-round pick Estime, who was waived in final roster cuts before the 2025 season.

Denver’s weakest position group in 2024 was arguably their running backs. The team addressed it several times in the offseason, drafting UCF’s RJ Harvey in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signing free agent J.K. Dobbins.

Estime ran into trouble when he took umbrage at his position on the depth chart in 2025 — truly inconsequential on any Sean Payton-coached team in the preseason — and former Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay called him out for “pouting” over where he was listed.

Lindsay implied attitude issues had plagued Estime since his rookie season.

After Estime underwhelmed in the 2025 preseason, the writing seemed on the wall.

“Show the coaching staff that you want this job,” Lindsay said in July 2025. “Instead, with Audric Estime, it seems like he would walk to his rep or when he’s sitting there it’s like he’s not paying close enough attention or he’s going through the motions because he’s pouting … to the coaches it seems like you’re the same person as last year, and when things don’t go your way, you pout.”