The Denver Broncos might want to be careful not to put all their eggs in the Jonathan Taylor basket when pursuing a running back before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

Especially not when another equally effective — and much more cost-effective — running back might be available in Tennessee Titans star Tony Pollard.

Pollard has quietly been one of the NFL’s most effective running backs in recent years and is on pace to rush for over 1,000 yards for the fifth consecutive season in 2026, with 595 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns through 8 games.

He’s also in the final season of a 3-year, $21.75 million contract, compared to Taylor, who just signed a 2-year, $44 million contract extension in August.

“Pollard, who signed with the Titans in free agency in 2024, is on an expiring contract,” The Athletic’s Daniel Popper wrote. “He has been getting the bulk of the work in the Tennessee backfield over (Tyjae) Spears. Pollard is a veteran doubles hitter with some vision. He is reliable in pass protection. Pollard has the potential to be a supplemental piece in a running back rotation.”

Price For Jonathan Taylor Seems Untenable

The price for Taylor may have risen to the point where the Broncos might need to reconsider their pursuit — recent reports have said the Colts want the same return for Taylor that the San Francisco 49ers received when they traded with the Carolina Panthers for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in 2022.

That would mean the Broncos give up four draft picks — 2nd round, 3rd round, 4th round, and 5th round — to get Taylor. Which seems like too much, especially when a player like Pollard is available.

Another Option … Ride With Current Broncos’ Trio

What’s overlooked in the Broncos’ trade pursuit of a running back is that the franchise has taken pains to build their backfield over the last two years and maybe they should just stick with the plan they already had in place — a three-headed monster of veteran J.K. Dobbins, 2nd-year standout RJ Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman.

While Harvey is on injured reserve and will miss at least 3 more games, he’s expected back. If Dobbins can get over being second fiddle to Harvey for the time being, the Broncos might be cooking.

Against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, the Broncos rallied after trailing by 11 points in the fourth quarter for a 28-24 win, and Coleman led the way. The 2026 4th-round pick led the Broncos in both rushing (43 yards, 1 touchdown) and receiving (4 receptions for 63 yards).

Coleman was at his best in the fourth quarter, reeling off a 50-yard catch-and-run to set up his 5-yard touchdown run — what would prove to be the game-winning score.

“I believe the Broncos may have found their running back,” CBS Sports play-by-play analyst Jim Nantz said. “Jonah Coleman is a revelation.”

“Jonah Coleman needs to remain a Bronco as long as humanly possible,” Broncos fan Jeremy Nicolls wrote on X. “That guy is amazing!!!”