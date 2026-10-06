Broncos Cut 6-Foot-2, 255-Pound Outside Linebacker, Eye Hall of Famer’s Son

The Denver Broncos are moving on from Jahfari Harvey.

“#Broncos cut practice squad OLB Jahfari Harvey to make room for WR Cam Ross,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported on X on October 6.

The Broncos initially signed Harvey amid the continued absence of starter Johnathon Cooper. Cooper remains on the commissioner’s exempt list amid his ongoing legal matter. It stems from his arrest for an alleged domestic violence incident this offseason.

“With outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper remaining on the NFL commissioner exempt list, the Broncos added some depth Tuesday at the position,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson wrote in September. “The Broncos signed Jahfari Harvey to the practice squad. Harvey, who got into two games last season with Las Vegas, had worked out with Denver on Sept. 11.”

Harvey has not played in a game this regular season.

At the time of Harvey’s signing, the Broncos had an open roster spot from signing long snapper Mitchell Fraboni to their 53-man group. That makes this a veritable full-circle moment for Harvey, whose exit clears a path for Ross.

Jerry Rice’s Son Among Broncos Tryouts Amid Jahfari Harvey Roster Move

The Broncos had a busy day beyond parting ways with Harvey, who has two career appearances, both with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.

They also hosted several players for tryouts:

CB Paul Manning

S Ayo Oyelola

WR Brenden Rice

WR Cam Ross

WR Jamari Thrash

The Broncos, obviously, signed Ross, and they know Manning well, having rostered him previously. He was one of several players who explored potentially returning to the college ranks after failing to secure a roster spot.

Oyelola is one of the initial International Pathway Program players, according to The Denver Post’s Sam Jane.

The most intriguing name on the list is Rice, the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

Originally a seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, taken 225th overall in the 2024 draft, the 6-foot-3 Rice has also spent time with the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, and the Green Bay Packers.

He has yet to catch a pass, appearing in three games as a pro. They all came with the Chargers during the 2024 season.