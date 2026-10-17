Insider Reveals Broncos True Thoughts on Bo Nix Amid Ongoing Struggles

The Denver Broncos managed to grind out a 17-14 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, pushing their record on the season to 4-2. And yet, even with their continued success, there remain serious questions surrounding the offense, which is being led by quarterback Bo Nix.

Over the offseason, the front office made significant investments on offense in an effort to make Nix’s life easier under center, but he has taken a step back through the first six games of the season. Denver can’t totally complain, given the fact that it has still won four games, but it is clear within the building that Nix needs to be better moving forward.

Broncos Send Clear Message to Bo Nix

Nix is one of the more confusing players in the NFL currently. His numbers are never out of this world, and sometimes, he looks like a borderline unplayable quarterback. And yet, he consistently finds ways to lead the Broncos to wins, as he always seems to deliver when his team needs him the most.

Take the team’s win over the Seahawks, for example. Nix was not effective by any stretch of the imagination, as he completed 17 of his 27 pass attempts for just 107 yards. What ended up being the difference in this game, though, was that Nix didn’t commit a single turnover, while Sam Darnold threw a pair of costly interceptions that helped the Broncos prevail.

Even with a plethora of playmakers around him, Nix’s passing numbers are incredibly mediocre to this point (114/189, 1,049 YDS, 6 TD, 3 INT), with some fans wondering if he should be benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Denver knows Nix needs to be better, but according to one insider, the team is still very confident in his ability to be its quarterback of the future.

“The Broncos are 18-3 in Bo Nix’s last 21 starts. And while Nix and the offense clearly need to improve, there are no questions in the building about Nix’s competitiveness, drive and ability to get things rolling again,” Tom Pelissero of The Ringer shared in a post on X.

How Can the Broncos Get Bo Nix Going?

Getty Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

There are a lot of problems with the offense that extend beyond Nix. First-year offensive coordinator Davis Webb has already lost his playcalling duties to Sean Payton, but that hasn’t really fixed anything as of late. Denver also isn’t really supporting Nix on the ground, as it is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry as a team this year.

Nix is part of the problem there, as his ability to scramble and make plays with his legs has not been present this season, which makes the Broncos a much easier offense to contain. For now, all is well because Denver is winning, and while the team remains confident in Nix, he is going to have to play better, or else some of these close wins could turn into losses, which would quickly put him in the hot seat with the team’s fan base.