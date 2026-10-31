J.K. Dobbins Reportedly Might Be On Borrowed Time In Denver

Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman sparked their rushing attack in his first game back off Injured Reserve.

The 23-year-old had nine carries for 54 yards and caught both of the passes thrown his way for 15 more yards in Denver’s 30-16 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Some think Coleman’s triumphant return could be a sign of things to come, as it was the most impressive rushing performance we’ve seen from a Broncos back this season. Head coach Sean Payton even promised to get the rookie more involved.

If Coleman makes the most of his opportunities, J.K. Dobbins, who is averaging only 3.4 yards per attempt this season, could get phased out of the Broncos’ offense. In fact, some have even questioned whether his roster status is secure.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones heard he might be the odd man out if the Broncos were to land another back ahead of the trade deadline.

“If the Denver Broncos were to land a new running back, that would make J.K. Dobbins expendable,” Jones wrote. “Hard to see him leaving Denver if the team doesn’t acquire a runner in the next week and a half, though.”

The Broncos Have Been A Top Landing Spot For Jonathan Taylor

After trading away two key players, Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner earlier this week, the Colts are in full-blown firesale mode. Many think running back Jonathan Taylor might be next, as he’s probably their most valuable asset still under contract.

Denver has consistently been one of the most popular landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowler. They’re 5-2 and are all-in on making a run this season. NFL analyst Kay Adams thinks he’d be the final piece that could put them over the top.

“Sean [Payton], listen to me. Go get JT [Jonathan Taylor],” Adams said. “If they go get JT, they’re winning the Super Bowl. I’m saying it right now.”

Taylor would provide a massive boost to an offense that has been stuck in neutral for much of the season. While Coleman’s hot start could make them think twice about adding to the room, injecting a game-breaking runner of Taylor’s caliber into the RB room might be too tantalizing for Payton to pass up.

There would be far too many chefs in the kitchen, though. With Coleman being a promising rookie, and RJ Harvey carving out a key role as a pass-catcher, that would presumably leave Dobbins as the odd man out.

What Would J.K. Dobbins Net In A Trade?

Unfortunately for Denver, Dobbins has never been able to stay healthy throughout his career. He has missed 54 regular-season contests. That could be a major hindrance for other teams considering a move.

The Giants probably make the most sense for Dobbins, as John Harbaugh was his head coach over his first four years in Baltimore. The Giants have also dealt with their fair share of running back issues this season.

Still, he probably wouldn’t net much more than a sixth-round selection. The injuries aren’t the only concern. He’s also an aging player at a depreciated position. If he were having a better season, he might net a fifth-round pick. Other teams would probably be deterred by the dreaded RB cliff on the horizon, though.