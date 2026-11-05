Broncos Get New Jonathan Taylor Trade Twist Before NFL Deadline

Jonathan Taylor had an opportunity to shut down one part of the Denver Broncos trade conversation. He left the question unanswered.

Asked Nov. 5 whether he had requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts, Taylor shifted to preparing for the Dallas Cowboys. His response offered no direct confirmation or denial, adding another wrinkle for a Denver team already linked to the star running back before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

“At this point, the hay is in the barn now. We’re preparing for the Cowboys,” Taylor said, according to The Athletic’s James Boyd. “We got a home game. After last week, nothing else matters. We just gotta give these fans a win.”

Boyd described the answer as unclear. Taylor’s words leave his position unresolved; they do not establish that he has asked Indianapolis to send him elsewhere.

Jonathan Taylor Separates His Wife’s Videos From His Trade Position

Taylor was more direct on a separate question: whether his wife Ayanna’s social media videos reflect his thoughts about a trade.

“No. … There are a lot of other wives and stuff on TikTok. But really everything out there … she’s getting the info from you guys,” Taylor said, according to Boyd.

“It’s not anything like, ‘Hey, post this … and say this.’”

That separates two developments that are easy to blur together. Taylor said he was not directing his wife’s posts. His answer about a trade request supplied no equivalent clarity.

For Denver, neither response identifies a preferred destination or establishes that Indianapolis has moved closer to accepting an offer. The Broncos connection comes from reporting about their interest, including DNVR’s Zac Stevens, whose assessment of Denver’s pursuit Heavy previously covered.

Taylor’s comments add his voice to that conversation without resolving the negotiations behind it.

RJ Harvey’s Injury Keeps Broncos’ Running Back Decision Urgent

Denver’s reason to examine the market goes beyond the latest comments out of Indianapolis.

The Broncos placed RJ Harvey on injured reserve Oct. 31 after a knee injury. He must miss four games and is eligible to return as early as Week 13 against Miami. Harvey had produced 304 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per touch.

Rookie Jonah Coleman supplied an encouraging answer against Kansas City, recording a career-high 104 scrimmage yards and the winning touchdown. His performance gives Denver a young back to build around while Harvey recovers.

It also creates a more specific decision for general manager George Paton: how much should Denver surrender for another established runner when Coleman is earning a larger role?

Sean Payton has kept his public position broad. As Heavy reported Nov. 2, the coach said he and Paton would evaluate ways to improve the roster while declining to discuss the Taylor speculation in detail.

Harvey’s absence gives Denver an immediate depth concern. Coleman gives it a reason to weigh the price carefully. Taylor’s latest answer leaves the Broncos watching the same unresolved situation, with five days until the deadline.