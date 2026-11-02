Denver Broncos Coach Sean Payton Addresses Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors

The Denver Broncos keep getting linked to Jonathan Taylor. Sean Payton isn’t ready to discuss the Indianapolis Colts running back by name.

Asked about Denver’s reported interest in Taylor and other skill-position players on Nov. 2, Payton acknowledged that he and general manager George Paton would evaluate opportunities to improve the roster. He stopped short of confirming any specific pursuit.

“George (Paton) and I will spend time looking at the team and anywhere we can improve it, but I’m not going to answer questions about internet gossip,” Payton said, according to The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel.

The response comes after another round of reporting connected Denver to Taylor following its 28-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. With RJ Harvey on injured reserve and rookie Jonah Coleman coming off his best performance, the Broncos have competing considerations in their backfield.

Sean Payton Responds as Jonathan Taylor Trade Reports Intensify

Payton’s answer established that Denver will examine ways to improve. It did not establish whether the Broncos have made an offer for Taylor, what they would surrender or how close a deal might be.

That distinction matters after an aggressive assessment from DNVR’s Zac Stevens on Sunday night.

As Heavy previously covered, Stevens said he believed Denver would make a strong push to acquire Taylor and suggested a move could develop quickly.

That was reporting about the Broncos’ intentions, rather than an announcement of an agreement. Payton’s subsequent comments supplied no confirmation of a pending transaction.

There is also another side to the negotiation. Previous reporting on Indianapolis’ willingness to discuss Taylor described a team listening to offers while still valuing its star running back. Interest from Denver alone does not settle the Colts’ asking price.

Payton’s reference to improving “anywhere” also leaves Denver’s options broader than one player or position. His response gives the Broncos room to explore the market without publicly identifying their preferred target.

RJ Harvey’s Absence and Jonah Coleman’s Breakout Shape Broncos’ Decision

Denver’s backfield need has a concrete starting point. The Broncos placed Harvey on injured reserve on Oct. 31 and elevated running back Cody Schrader from the practice squad for the Chiefs game.

Harvey’s absence removes an option from Payton’s offense. Coleman’s performance Sunday showed Denver still has a young back capable of creating a decisive play.

Coleman finished with a career-high 104 scrimmage yards. His 51-yard catch-and-run moved Denver to the Kansas City 5-yard line late in the fourth quarter, and he scored the winning touchdown on the next play.

That gives Paton more to weigh than an injury replacement. A Taylor trade would require Denver to assess how much an established star improves the offense, what role remains for Coleman and whether the acquisition cost makes sense.

Coleman earned a larger place in that conversation against Kansas City. He did not restore Denver’s missing depth by himself.

With the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching, Payton and Paton must decide whether their best answer is already in the backfield or available at a price they are willing to pay.