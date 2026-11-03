Broncos Draw Eye-Opening Jonathan Taylor Trade Prediction From Anonymous NFL Exec

The Denver Broncos seized control of the AFC West division in Week 8 with a thrilling 28-24 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. It is almost never pretty with the Broncos, but they always seem to find a way to make plays in the biggest moments, and that trend has reemerged once again after a slow start to the season.

It’s clear, though, that if Denver is going to go on a Super Bowl run, it is going to need some help, which is likely why the team is heavily pursuing superstar Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on the trade market. There are a handful of other teams in the running for Taylor’s services, but one anonymous NFL executive believes that the Broncos will end up landing him from the Colts.

Broncos Predicted to Trade for Jonathan Taylor

Play

At best, Denver’s offense remains a work in progress. No quarterback in the NFL sees their production vary as greatly as Bo Nix on a snap-by-snap basis, and again, while he is leading the team to wins, finding more consistent methods of moving the football on offense would be key. That’s where Taylor comes into play.

It certainly doesn’t help that Nix is being supported by a very inconsistent rushing attack. As a whole, Denver is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry so far this year, and while the team may have found something in Jonah Coleman, it’s clear that Taylor would be a massive upgrade over every player it has at this position currently.

Reports have indicated that the Broncos are in the thick of the trade talks surrounding Taylor, and while they may not necessarily be viewed as a favorite, an anonymous NFL executive believes this team must be taken seriously in these trade talks. With that in mind, the exec predicted that Denver will wind up winning the race for Taylor’s services, giving the offense the star running back it desperately needs.

“One exec suggested the Broncos, who have tried quite a few options at running back under Sean Payton without sustaining the consistent ground game he covets,” Jason La Canfora of casino.org reported.

Denver Going All In on Jonathan Taylor Trade Talks

Getty The Broncos got a clear message about a potential trade for Colts star Jonathan Taylor.

Even though he is being somewhat dragged down by a lethargic Colts offense, Taylor has been a bright spot for the team so far this year (148 CAR, 610 YDS, 8 TD, 21 REC, 202 YDS). Getting Nix some real support on the ground could help open things up for him in the air even more, which could be the key in generating the sort of consistency that this unit is currently lacking.

The asking price for Taylor is believed to be sky-high, but we have already seen that with the Jaylen Waddle trade that the front office is willing to go above and beyond to bring in players that they feel can help them win a championship. Taylor is a guy who would clearly fit that mold, so if the Broncos feel strongly about trading for him, they should do whatever it takes to bring him to town.