Two Denver Broncos Players Disciplined as NFL Makes Sweep

The NFL has levied another fine against Denver Broncos star and starting right guard Quinn Meinerz ahead of Week 5.

“Broncos RG Quinn Meinerz was fined $15k for posting text from NFL drug tester that he needed to take a random drug test the day after Broncos Sunday night comeback win vs Rams in week 3. He will appeal,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on October 10.

“If I may, we in media always appreciate transparency.”

At the time, DNVR’s Zac Stevens shared a screenshot of the message, which Meinerz himself shared (also via screenshot) on his Instagram story ahead of Week 4.

“LOL Quinn Meinerz was selected for a Performance Enhancing Substance test today after throwing Aaron Donald to the ground last night,” Stevens captioned the post shared on X in September.

The message was fairly straightforward: “Quinn this is Christian on behalf of the NFL and Drug Free Sport. You have been selected to complete a Performance Enhancing Substance (PES) test today. You must complete your test prior to the start of afternoon team activities. Please bring your government issued ID or team ID.”

The NFL fined Meinerz $14,296 for “unsportsmanlike conduct” over “illegal celebrations and vulgar acts” after he and Jaylen Waddle shook dice during their touchdown celebration.

Waddle was also fined for the action.

Meinzerz, who said that he and Waddle were playing “Yahtzee” and joked that the NFL “didn’t like” it. Per Klis, Meinerz appealed that fine as well. It is unclear if there was a resolution on that matter or if Waddle followed suit.

Broncos Get Confirmation Amid Quinn Meinerz News

In addition to Meinerz’s fine, which was not announced by the league, Broncos left guard Ben Powers was also docked. Powers’ infraction–which cost him $17,911–was an in-game offense, and it was also expected.

It was due to “unnecessary roughness” for an illegal “blindside block.” He was not flagged for it during the contest and was unsure of why he received it.

The NFL said happened during the first quarter of the Broncos’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

It was on a third-and-8 play from the 49ers 43-yard line on a pass play in which Bo Nix found Marvin Mims for 10 yards and a first down. It was Power’s blindside block on 49ers defensive lineman Romello Height that sprung Mims for the first down.

Powers will look to play cleaner, while Meinerz will look to avoid drawing more ire from the league, in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Confirms Dre Greenlaw News

The NFL also confirmed that 49ers and former Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw received a $11,941 fine for “unsportsmanlike conduct” over “taunting” during the first quarter.

Greenlaw went viral for verbally going after Broncos head coach Sean Payton. He said after the game that it was due to what he felt was mistreatment during his time in Denver. The veteran accused Payton of ignoring him as he battled injuries with the club.

Payton, for his part, did not engage in the war of words, saying he had no issue with him.