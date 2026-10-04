Ascending Broncos WR Suffers ‘Serious Lower Leg Injury’ Against 49ers

The Denver Broncos found themselves in a war of attrition on the road in Sunday’s Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, with one key player after another going down to injuries.

The worst injury of the bunch, at least at first glance, seemed to be talented young wide receiver Pat Bryant — an injury that drew a noticeable reaction from the crowd at Levi’s Stadium when it was replayed.

Bryant was hurt following a nifty catch-and-run late in the third quarter and had to be carted off the field.

“Broncos WR Pat Bryant, who they love and had his role growing by the week, was down with what appears to be a serious lower leg injury,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account. “He was carted off the field.”

“That did not look good for Broncos WR Pat Bryant,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account. “Had his leg rolled over on as he went down. Courtland Sutton immediately called for help from the sideline and took a knee near Bryant.”

The Broncos completed the drive Bryant was injured on by kicking a field goal to cut San Francisco’s lead to 10-6 at the start of the fourth quarter. The Niners held on for a 24-14 victory, though, knocking the Broncos to 2-2 on their young season.

“Pat Bryant Right … high ankle concern,” Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account. “Foot got pinned underneath defender on the tackle.”

Bryant 3rd Broncos Starter Injured Against 49ers

Bryant’s injury followed injuries to NFL All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle) and cornerback Riley Moss (ribs) that ruled out the standout defenders for the rest of the game.

Surtain, the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was injured shortly before halftime. Moss was injured in the 3rd quarter.

Pat Bryant Up-and-Coming Star for Broncos

Bryant has become one of the Broncos’ brightest young stars in his second season and was leading the Broncos with three receptions for 47 yards at the time of his injury.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano singled Bryant out as the top NFL player who will “Come Out of Nowhere” for the Broncos in 2026.

“We have heard a lot of exciting things out of Broncos camp about second-year wide receiver Pat Bryant, Denver’s third-round pick in 2025,” Graziano wrote on September 10. “The headline move of the Broncos’ offseason was the trade for Jaylen Waddle, and Courtland Sutton is still there and will surely be a factor. But the universal and specific praise about how Bryant has advanced ahead of Year 2 makes me wonder if he might force his way into a bigger role than expected. Kansas City has put together a new secondary, and the Broncos could have success throwing the ball Monday night. Don’t be shocked if Bryant is a part of that success.”