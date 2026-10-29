Talented Denver Broncos Running Back Suffers Knee Injury

As if the Denver Broncos haven’t had enough running back problems this year — this one could very well force them into action before the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

“Per the Broncos injury report, RB RJ Harvey suffered a knee injury today, the nature of which is unknown, and was limited in practice,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“RJ Harvey was present for a portion of Broncos practice open to the media,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “Something to monitor.”

Harvey, a 2025 2nd-round pick, scored 12 touchdowns as a rookie and took over after starter J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 10, but his role has diminished in 2026 because of his own inefficiency and the return of rookie Jonah Coleman from injured reserve.

“Broncos RB RJ Harvey (knee) and S Brandon Jones (hamstring) pop up on the injury report as limited today,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote on his official X account on Thursdsay. “Worth watching there.”

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Harvey Predicted as NFL’s ‘Biggest Bust’ in 2026

Harvey probably envisioned an offseason of preparing to share carries with Dobbins.

Instead, Harvey had to watch his team draft Coleman in the 4th round and Broncos fans fawn over the new addition for the rest of the offseason.

With Dobbins back on a 2-year, $16 million contract signed in March, Harvey wouldn’t be blamed for feeling like the odd man out, and Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicted the backfield shake-up would make Harvey the Broncos’ biggest bust in 2026.

Harvey finished with 896 yards of total offense and 12 touchdowns, with most of those numbers coming after Dobbins suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 10.

“The Denver Broncos don’t seem eager to feature Harvey in an expanded role, though,” Moton wrote on July 10. “They re-signed J.K. Dobbins and selected Jonah Coleman in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Expect Dobbins to maintain an early-down role. Harvey may share pass-catching opportunities with Coleman … As a collegian, Coleman caught 87 passes for 838 yards and three touchdowns. He’s equipped to eat into Harvey’s role on obvious passing downs.”

Harvey Called ‘Blue Collar RB’ Following ’25 Draft

The Broncos were in a much different place at running back after the 2024 season — a year in which they still made the playoffs despite starting running back Javonte Williams averaging less than 4.0 yards per carry.

The Broncos drafted Harvey in the second round (No. 60 overall) out of UCF after trading down twice from the No. 51 overall pick and letting Williams sign with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.

“(Harvey) is instant juice,” ESPN’s Louis Riddick said after the selection. “Sean Payton will figure out a way to get this guy the football and make him an electric playmaker.”

Much of the buzz around the Broncos heading into the 2025 draft focused on the possibility of taking a running back in the 1st round — where they selected Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron with the No. 20 overall pick.