Denver Broncos Get Great Update on All-Pro Defender

The Denver Broncos have a reason for optimism about getting one of their biggest defensive playmakers back Sunday.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga returned to practice Thursday, November 5, according to Mike Klis of 9News. The two-time All-Pro has missed Denver’s last three games with an ankle injury, leaving a significant hole in the secondary ahead of this weekend’s trip to face the Carolina Panthers.

His return gives Denver an encouraging development after another missed practice Wednesday. It does not yet settle whether he will play November 8.

“S Talanoa Hufanga returned to practice today. Missed last 3 1-2 weeks with ankle injury,” Klis reported on X.

Talanoa Hufanga’s Injury Status Takes Encouraging Turn

Hufanga injured his ankle in Denver’s October 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He subsequently missed games against the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos were still without him when this week’s preparations began. Denver’s official Wednesday injury report listed Hufanga as a nonparticipant alongside fellow starting safety Brandon Jones, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

That makes Thursday’s development meaningful. Hufanga now has an opportunity to test the ankle in practice before Denver decides whether he can handle game action.

The next distinction is how much he participates. Klis’ initial report did not specify whether Hufanga would be listed as limited or full, and returning to the practice field does not automatically mean he has been cleared for Sunday.

Denver is scheduled to release its game designations Friday. A full practice would strengthen the case for a return; limited work would still represent progress while leaving his availability less certain.

The stakes extend beyond Hufanga’s own recovery. Jones left the Chiefs game with a hamstring injury, forcing Denver to finish with Taylor Rapp and Devon Key at safety. Getting Hufanga back would restore an established starter while the Broncos assess Jones.

Hufanga’s Broncos Stats Show What Denver Has Missed

Hufanga packed considerable production into his first five starts this season: 23 tackles, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble. He returned one interception 66 yards for a touchdown and remains tied with Jones for the team lead in interceptions, according to Denver’s official statistics.

His signature performance came in the Week 3 comeback against the Los Angeles Rams. Hufanga recorded both interceptions and his sack in the fourth quarter of a 30-26 victory, earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

That followed a strong first season in Denver. Hufanga started all 17 regular-season games in 2025, posting 106 tackles, 11 passes defensed, two sacks and one forced fumble. He earned second-team All-Pro recognition, adding to his first-team selection with San Francisco in 2022, per his team biography.

Denver has already seen how quickly Hufanga can change a game. Friday’s injury designation will help determine whether Carolina has to account for him Sunday.