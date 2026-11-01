Courtland Sutton Injury Update: Broncos WR Takes Huge Hit vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos got an injury scare for one of their top offensive weapons in the first half of Sunday’s AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, when star wide receiver Courtland Sutton took a huge hit from Chiefs safety Alohi Gilman after an 18-yard reception from Bo Nix.

“Courtland Sutton took a SHOT on that play,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account. “Still held on to the pass. But slowly walking off the field now with trainers.”

“Courtland Sutton into the medical tent,” The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson wrote on his official X account.

The Broncos finished the drive Sutton was injured on with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle, making it 14-13 with 1:15 left in the second quarter — with Sutton back in the game as well.

“Courtland Sutton (undisclosed) returned to Sunday’s game against the Chiefs in the second quarter,” RotoWire Fantasy Football wrote on its official X account.

Courtland Sutton Off to Horrific Start in 2026

Sutton is off to a horrific start in 2026 after two straight 1,000-yard seasons for the Broncos in 2024 and 2025 and signing a 4-year, $92 million contract extension.

Through 7 games, Sutton had just 16 receptions for 168 yards and 1 touchdown.

“Courtland Sutton has been horrific this year,” Roto Underwold’s Pete Nova wrote on his official X account on October 5 “Crazy because him and Bo Nix had a great connection coming into the year. They looked very good in preseason, seemingly picking up where they left off.”

“Jaylen Waddle has 35 or fewer yards receiving in three of four games with the Broncos,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on X on October 5. “Courtland Sutton is off to the worst start of his career through four games (nine catches, 86 yards). The Broncos have to get these two more involved or the offense will continue to sputter.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton Addressed Struggles

Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who gave up play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Davis Webb for the first month of the season before taking them back.

He addressed Sutton’s struggles following a 24-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in which Sutton had just 1 reception for 4 yards.

“How do we get him away from the rotation … there are a handful of things that aren’t clicking,” Payton said. “We got to figure it out fast.”