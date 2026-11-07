NFL Punishes Lions Star Amon-Ra St. Brown After Vikings Win

The NFL fined Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown $11,941 for taunting in Detroit’s 19–15 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Week 8 discipline report listed the first-quarter incident as unsportsmanlike conduct.

The fine stems from a play on which St. Brown never touched the ball. Running back Sione Vaki had just picked up a first down on Detroit’s opening drive when officials flagged St. Brown. The Lions kept the first down, but their next snap came 15 yards farther from the end zone.

St. Brown was one of two Detroit receivers fined for taunting in the game. The NFL’s game-day accountability report also listed an $11,941 fine for Jameson Williams, whose penalty came on the Lions’ next possession.

What Led to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Taunting Fine Against the Vikings

With 11:25 on the first-quarter clock, Vaki ran left for eight yards to Minnesota’s 21-yard line, according to the NFL game book. Vikings safety Josh Metellus was in on the tackle. Will Ragatz of Bring Me The Sports reported that St. Brown stood over Metellus after the run.

Watch the play that drew St. Brown’s taunting flag in the clip shared by Jordan Schultz.

The penalty moved Detroit back to the 36. Minnesota then sacked Jared Goff twice in three plays, and the Lions punted from the Vikings’ 49. A drive that had reached the doorstep of the red zone ended without a field-goal attempt.

St. Brown finished with seven catches for 46 yards in the win. His availability for the next game is a separate matter. The Lions listed him as questionable with a rib injury after recording him as limited throughout the week. Detroit visits Miami on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Jameson Williams Also Fined for First-Quarter Taunting

Williams’ fine settles the question Heavy raised after his flag. On third-and-13, Goff hit Williams for 46 yards to Minnesota’s 9. The catch counted in full, but the 15-yard penalty pushed Detroit back to the 24.

Goff went to St. Brown in the end zone on the next snap. Officials initially ruled it a touchdown before replay overturned the call. Jake Bates eventually kicked a 25-yard field goal for Detroit’s first points.

Williams delivered the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, catching a 7-yard pass from Goff with 4:40 left. The two first-quarter flags cost Detroit 30 yards. The fines came to $23,882.