NFL Announces Punishment for Detroit Lions Defender After Saints Game

The Detroit Lions have received another disciplinary decision from the NFL, this time involving one of their most productive defensive players.

Defensive end D.J. Wonnum has been fined $12,611 for unnecessary roughness stemming from a hip-drop tackle, according to the NFL’s player accountability report.

The violation was recorded with 3:54 remaining in the second quarter.

Although the punishment is financial, the nature of the violation carries additional significance under the NFL’s updated disciplinary rules for the 2026 season.

Wonnum has become a valuable piece of Detroit’s defensive front, making the league’s emphasis on repeat player-safety violations particularly relevant.

Pride of Detroit writer Jeremy Reisman provided video of the incident.

D.J. Wonnum Faces NFL Punishment Under New Rules

The NFL has placed a greater emphasis on five types of player-safety violations in 2026, including hip-drop tackles.

Under the revised policy, players who accumulate three qualifying violations during a season face a one-game suspension.

The other categories include horse-collar tackles, launching, hits on defenseless players and blindside blocks.

The NFL and NFL Players Association introduced the changes to discourage tackling techniques associated with higher injury risks.

Players who commit only one qualifying violation are also eligible to receive their fine money back at the end of the season, provided they do not accumulate additional offenses.

Wonnum’s $12,611 penalty does not itself constitute a suspension, but the infraction falls within a category subject to the league’s escalating discipline.

Players can appeal fines through the NFL’s established review process.

D.J. Wonnum Emerging as Key Defender for Lions

The disciplinary news comes as Wonnum has established himself as an increasingly important part of Detroit’s pass rush.

Through five games, Wonnum has recorded five sacks, including two in the Lions’ 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on October 11.

That production has given Detroit the type of complementary edge presence it sought opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised Wonnum’s recent performances following the victory over Arizona.

“We notice him in this building,” Campbell said. “We know exactly what he is, and he’s playing at a high level. I thought he really bounced back from last week in Carolina and played really well in the run and certainly the pass game.”

Campbell also highlighted the benefits of Wonnum’s production for Hutchinson and the defensive front.

“He’s creating issues opposite of Hutch,” Campbell said.

For Detroit, Wonnum’s emergence represents an encouraging development at a position the team has worked to strengthen.

His five sacks through five games have already put him within striking distance of the career-high eight sacks he recorded with the Minnesota Vikings in both 2021 and 2023.

The NFL’s disciplinary decision adds another consideration as Wonnum looks to maintain that production. Under the league’s new rules, avoiding additional player-safety violations is about more than protecting his paycheck.