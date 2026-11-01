Lions’ Brian Branch, DJ Wonnum Suffer Scary Injuries Against Vikings

The Detroit Lions had safety Brian Branch back for less than two games before he exited the team’s Week 8 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, and he wasn’t alone.

Both Branch and former Vikings pass-rusher DJ Wonnum, who inked a one-year deal with Detroit this offseason, left the contest at Ford Field in the first half with possible concussions.

“Brian Branch and DJ Wonnum are both being evaluated for concussion,” Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit reported via X.

Wonnum was actually carted off the field by the medical team in a rather scary scene on Sunday afternoon, November 1.

“DJ Wonnum is being carted off the field,” FOX Sports: NFL captioned a video of the defensive end leaving the gridiron late in the second quarter with the Lions trailing the Vikings by a score of 7-3.

Brian Branch Provided Boost to Lions vs. Packers Upon Return From Achilles Tear Last Week

Branch also left the field on a medical cart, which doesn’t guarantee he will be unable to return for the Lions on Sunday, but the optics are not currently positive regarding that outcome.

The safety missed the first six games of the 2026 campaign as he recovered from an Achilles tendon tear that he suffered in December of last year, which ended his season.

Branch was a meaningful factor against the Green Bay Packers last week, tallying four tackles, a pass breakup and an interception in a narrow three-point victory for Detroit.

The most common concussion return timelines tend to result in the impacted player missing one game following the contest in which he suffers the injury.

Assuming that Branch sustained a concussion and that he comes back on the most standard historical timeline, the former Pro Bowl defensive back will miss the remainder of Sunday’s contest and also sit out next week when the Lions travel to Miami to take on the one-win Dolphins.

DJ Wonnum Has Been Huge for Lions’ Pass Rush This Season

Meanwhile, Wonnum has been an important addition to the Lions’ defense this season.

While Detroit has struggled defensively in general, entering Week 8 having allowed 391 yards per game to opposing offenses, which was the worst mark in the NFL, the Lions have been adept at getting after opposing quarterbacks.

Wonnum has been an important part of that, tallying seven QB hits and five sacks through six games played heading into Sunday’s contest against the Vikings. He played for Minnesota for four seasons between 2020-23.