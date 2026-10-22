Lions OC Offers Brief Answer on Potential Sam LaPorta Contract Distraction

The Detroit Lions have one of the best offenses in the league because of the incredible amount of talent they have collected. But the team’s next weapon in need of a contract extension, tight end Sam LaPorta, didn’t exactly voice a lot of concern this week about whether he would stay in Detroit long term.

LaPorta’s comments, which came on “The Pardon My Take” podcast, lit a fuse with Lions fans on social media Wednesday. But Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing refused to throw any gasoline on the flames.

“Probably just do my job and move on and don’t acknowledge it, honestly,” Petzing told reporters Thursday.

What Did Sam LaPorta Say About Contract Extension?

Getty Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing addressed Sam LaPorta one day after the tight end’s comments on his contract.

While the Lions reached contract extension agreements with linebacker Jack Campbell and running back Jahmyr Gibbs this summer, they didn’t come to terms with LaPorta. The tight end hadn’t previously made any feelings about the lack of new contract public.

But he did while appearing on a podcast Wednesday.

“I think the combination of getting your heartstrings twisted as well as the violent sport we play, it sucks,” said LaPorta. “It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt.

“Like last year, whatever it was, Week 9, Week 10, I break my [expletive] back for this team, and then I’m going out there this year, and I’m ballin’. Maybe they’re just not showing the love.”

LaPorta was referring to herniated disc he sustained in his back midseason last year. It sounds as though LaPorta is bitter he didn’t get more rewarded for playing through the herniated disc before landing on IR. Instead, the Lions have probably used the injury against him in contract negotiations.

LaPorta has a right to be upset about that. But the tight end is playing a dangerous game.

“I’m going to continue to do my thing and ball out. In three months, if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu Blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s going to be all good,” added LaPorta.

“I’ll go get paid somewhere else.”

Even if it’s not 100% genuine, it’s never a good idea to publicly display a preference to leave an organization. First off, it makes a player look unprofessional. Secondly, it can lead to all sorts of locker room problems.

Just a day later, Petzing had to answer to LaPort’s remarks. Head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff will surely go through the same questioning when they next speak to reporters.

Lions’ Drew Petzing Sends LaPorta Love

Getty Drew Petzing is in his first season as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator.

Petzing avoided fanning the flames on the LaPorta situation Thursday. He also might have been trying to throw cold water on it.

The Lions offensive coordinator didn’t and can’t offer LaPorta a new contract. But he did give the tight end a lot of love in his press conference.

“It’s the versatility piece. When you have a player that can do a lot of things at a high level, it becomes very difficult to defend,” said Petzing. “He’s dynamic in the run game, he can block in pass pro. He can separate against linebackers and safeties; he can be a mismatch in the red zone.

“[LaPorta] can go make contested catches. He can run away from people with the ball in his hand. And when you have someone that does so many of those things well, what are you taking away? How are you doing it? Who are you doing it with?

“I think it puts a lot of stress on the other side of the ball.”

Based on his podcast appearance, LaPorta would probably prefer money over the admiration of his OC. But Petzing’s answer might have been the start of the Lions putting the tight end’s public display of his contract beef behind them.