NFL Insider Links Lions to Potential Trade With AFC Powerhouse

The NFL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching, and for fans of the Detroit Lions, they continue to wait with bated breath to see whether general manager Brad Holmes will pull the trigger on a move that will help them not only complement their roster, but also keep up with the arms race that has become the NFC North Division.

And according to a prominent NFL Insider from The Athletic, the Lions could consider placing a call to the Denver Broncos for cornerback help.

The Detroit Lions Could Contact The Denver Broncos For Cornerback Help, Per New Report

According to NFL Insider Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, both the Lions and the Bears are listed as clubs that could potentially try and make a deal for cornerback depth with the Broncos.

Jones wrote:

“Detroit and Chicago would each love to add a cornerback if the price is right. I would suspect teams will call the Denver Broncos, who have some depth at that spot.”

The Broncos currently boast multiple players at the position who could be moved, including Riley Moss, Jahdae Barron, and Ja’Quan McMillian.

Dan Campbell: Brad Holmes Is Constantly Working The Phones

According to recent comments made by Lions head coach Dan Campbell, general manager Brad Holmes is in a constant state of readiness to upgrade the roster with outside moves.

“First of all, Brad looks at everything. I mean, he’s non-stop,” said coach Campbell. “He and Ray and those guys, Rob Loman, I mean, the whole crew have. It’s been a daily, ongoing—this has never stopped. And so, yeah, this thing is continuing to go.”

Right now, the Lions are 5-2 entering Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, a contest in which they are considerable favorites.

The Lions are also dealing with multiple injuries to key players, not the least of which was the frightening sequence last Sunday involving linebacker Jack Campbell; fellow linebacker Jimmy Rolder is also out for the remainder of the campaign.

The Deadline to make a trade is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4:00 p.m. ET.