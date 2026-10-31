Packers-Lions Referee Crew Removed From Primetime After Controversial Calls

The Green Bay Packers have seen the NFL make an unusual officiating decision just days after a controversial loss to the Detroit Lions.

Referee Alex Moore and his crew are no longer a part of Sunday’s primetime matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders following a heavily criticized performance during Green Bay’s 20-17 defeat on Oct. 25.

The crew will instead officiate the New England Patriots‘ matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 1, while Shawn Hochuli’s group takes over Sunday Night Football.

The change was first reported by Football Zebras on Thursday, Oct. 29, and comes after several Packers players publicly questioned the officiating in Detroit.

However, the move doesn’t mean disciplinary action against Moore or his crew.

NFL Reassigns Packers’ Controversial Referee Crew

Moore’s crew was supposed to officiate the nationally televised Eagles-Commanders game Sunday, Nov. 1, at 8:20 p.m. Eastern.

Instead, the officials will oversee the Patriots-Dolphins matchup at 4:25 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Football Zebras’ Cameron Filipe reported Thursday that the decision came after Moore’s crew faced scrutiny for its performance during Green Bay’s Week 7 defeat.

According to the outlet, an officiating source indicated the crew had not received many downgrades for its work against the Lions.

The report also pointed to a similar decision involving referee Pete Morelli’s crew in 2015, when officials were moved from a Sunday night game following controversy.

In that instance, an officiating source explained that the decision was primarily about public perception rather than punishment.

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio addressed the latest switch on Oct. 29, suggesting the NFL could be attempting to avoid further attention on the controversial calls.

Moving Moore’s crew to a less prominent broadcast reduces the likelihood of the officials becoming a major discussion point during Sunday Night Football.

However, the NFL has not publicly provided a reason for the reassignment.

And while the decision does not erase Green Bay’s loss, it represents another development in a controversy that attracted considerable attention around the league.

Packers-Lions Controversy Drew Strong Criticism From Players, Tom Brady

The officiating complaints centered on multiple penalties during Green Bay’s 20-17 defeat at Ford Field.

The Packers fell to penalties eight times for 81 yards, including two roughing-the-passer calls against defensive linemen Brenton Cox Jr. and Karl Brooks.

One of the most consequential decisions came late in the fourth quarter when Brooks was penalized after making contact with Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

The flag added 15 yards to an 18-yard completion to Sam LaPorta during Detroit’s game-winning possession.

The Lions eventually secured the victory on Jake Bates‘ 22-yard field goal as time expired.

Fox analyst Tom Brady questioned the penalty during the broadcast.

“That’s definitely not roughing the passer,” Brady said, via an Associated Press report.

Fox rules analyst Dean Blandino also disagreed with the decision, describing Brooks’ tackle as fundamentally sound.

Other disputed calls included an unnecessary roughness penalty against Devonte Wyatt and an intentional grounding penalty against Jordan Love.

Moore subsequently acknowledged uncertainty over whether a whistle had sounded before Wyatt’s tackle, as previously noted by Heavy.

Packers safety Xavier McKinney made his feelings felt after the loss, arguing that the officiating had disrupted Green Bay’s defensive momentum.

The All-Pro also questioned why Green Bay had received eight roughing-the-passer penalties through seven games while opponents Love hasn’t seen a flag thrown his way.

Head coach Matt LaFleur took a more measured approach, acknowledging the difficult calls while emphasizing the importance of overcoming them.

The Packers have since rebounded with a 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 29, improving to 5-3.