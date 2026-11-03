Packers Sign Former Raiders Quarterback & NCAA Championship MVP

The Green Bay Packers are shaking up their quarterback room with a new addition ahead of Week 9’s road showdown with the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Packers are signing former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback and 2025 sixth-round pick Cam Miller to their practice squad, reaching a deal with him roughly seven weeks after hosting him for an official roster workout.

Miller was a two-time FCS national champion at North Dakota State, earning the distinction of championship game MVP in 2024. He also broke North Dakota State’s single-season records for passing yards (3,251) and completions (258) during his final college season, the latter of which previously belonged to NFL star Carson Wentz.

The Raiders took a chance on Miller in the sixth round of the 2025 draft, but he spent nearly all of his rookie season as their No. 3 quarterback on the practice squad behind Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett before the Miami Dolphins poached him in January.

While the Packers did not announce Miller’s signing in November 2’s NFL transaction wire, he will likely join the roster with a corresponding cut on Tuesday, November 3.

Packers News: Cam Miller Signing Could Lead to QB Cut

Getty Newly signed Green Bay Packers quarterback Cam Miller.

Miller could become the Packers’ fourth quarterback on the depth chart when he officially signs to their practice squad, but it is more likely they will cut another quarterback in the process to keep their numbers at three heading into Week 9’s matchup.

Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love and veteran backup Tyrod Taylor are safe in their roles on the 53-man roster, but Kedon Slovis — who signed to their practice squad after roster cuts in August — seems a likely choice to hit the road when Miller signs.

Slovis has served as the Packers’ third-string/scout-team quarterback since joining their practice squad on September 1, but Green Bay has rarely kept four quarterbacks in the mix in the past and has little reason to carry two passers on the 16-man roster.

The NFL releases its daily transaction wire at about 4 p.m. ET every day, giving the Packers a rough deadline to announce Miller’s signing — if he passes his physical.

Micah Parsons Expected to Return to Practice in Week 9

Getty Packers All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons will return to practice in Week 9.

While Miller is an intriguing signing as a young quarterback with untapped potential, the bigger Packers news ahead of Week 9’s game with the Patriots is Micah Parsons.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Monday that the team expects Parsons to return to practice this week for the first time since tearing his ACL on December 14.

The Packers will likely use all 21 days of Parsons’ practice window when they designate him for return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list this week, but the move would at least put a ticking clock on their superstar’s return to action.

Parsons would have to miss the rest of the season if not activated at the end of the 21-day window, but the Packers have every reason to take things slowly with their $186 million pass rusher as they fight to stay in contention for the NFC North title.

The Packers will face the Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 8.