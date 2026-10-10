Packers Send Playmaker to Injured Reserve Ahead of Bears Matchup

The injuries just keep on piling up for the Green Bay Packers.

They have a long list of players on the final injury report ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Green Bay also already has four guys on injured reserve, and was forced to add a fifth on Saturday.

Green Bay Packers Place RB Chris Brooks on Injured Reserve

According to a report from The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the Packers are sending running back Chris Brooks to injured reserve.

Green Bay had already ruled Brooks out for Sunday against Chicago, but now he will have to miss at least the next four games at a minimum. Brooks injured his ankle during Week 4’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His first chance to play again will be in Week 9 — a road matchup against the New England Patriots.

MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson will split the majority of the workload with Brooks out. The Packers elevated Pierre Strong Jr. from the practice squad, who may get a handful of snaps out of the backfield and on special teams. Green Bay’s 58 rushing yards per game average is the worst mark in the NFL.

Losing Chris Brooks is an Underrated Blow for Packers

Brooks is easily the best pass blocking running back Green Bay has. That is particularly important this season with all the struggles and injuries its offensive line have gone through. Brooks also has the highest yards per carry average on the team at 4.7 — racking up 70 yards on 15 carries this season.

He hasn’t produced much as a pass catcher, recording just three receptions on six targets for 24 yards. Because of his pass protection skills, he doesn’t run a lot of routes. Brooks has appeared in 36 games for the Packers over the past three years, and has started two games this season. He entered the league with the Miami Dolphins in 2023 as an undrafted free agent.

Lloyd, Johnson, and Strong will need to step up in Brooks’ absence in pass protection. Green Bay is having several issues along the offensive line as it is, and it appears that the newly signed Kevin Zeitler will start at left guard on Sunday. Per Next Gen Stats, the Packers have allowed the most “quick pressures” (pressures on the quarterback in less than 2.5 seconds) in the NFL.