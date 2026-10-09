Packers Starter Suddenly in Jeopardy of Missing Matchup vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers wrapped their final practice of the week on Friday.

They are gearing up for a pivotal division showdown against the Chicago Bears Sunday. Unfortunately, the Packers received some more tough injury news with a new name popping up on the injury report.

Green Bay Packers DL Javon Hargrave Added to Friday’s Injury Report, Questionable to Play vs. Bears

After practicing in full on Wednesday and Thursday and having no known injury, defensive lineman Javon Hargrave sustained a toe injury Friday and is now questionable to play against Chicago.

The Packers are beat up as it is, so potentially being down another starter would be a big blow. However, it is encouraging that Hargrave was able to practice on a limited basis rather than sitting out entirely.

Hargrave has already missed one game this season — Green Bay’s Week 2 win over the New York Jets — with a concussion and knee injury. He has posted five total tackles, two quarterback pressures, and one pass defensed so far this season. Hargrave is a key defender against the run, and eats up space for other pass rushers to get to the quarterback.

Packers Full Week 5 Injury Report

Here is the full list of names on Green Bay’s final injury report, with game designations:

RB Chris Brooks- Out (Ankle)

WR Savion Williams- Out (Ankle)

OL Aaron Banks- Doubtful (Knee, Toe)

OL Jacob Monk- Doubtful (Quadricep)

DL Javon Hargrave- Questionable (Toe)

OL Jager Burton- Questionable (Back)

DT Anthony Campbell- Questionable (Ankle)

OL Anthony Belton- No Designation (Knee)

CB Brandon Cisse- No Designation (Neck)

EDGE Lukas Van Ness- No Designation (Shoulder)

DL Devonte Wyatt- No Designation (Ankle)

With Brooks out, the Packers have elevated Pierre Strong Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster. He’ll work behind MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson, and may get some run on special teams.

Williams is still not ready to make his season debut, but is getting close. His next chance to play will be in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football.” Banks and Monk aren’t fully ruled out, but are unlikely to suit up against the Bears this week.