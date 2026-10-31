Insider Shares Update on NFL’s Josh Jacobs Investigation as Packers RB Faces New Allegations

The Green Bay Packers got back in the win column in Week 8 with a 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. However, in the wake of the win, a new batch of physical abuse allegations have emerged against running back Josh Jacobs, who only recently made his season debut after missing the first six games of the season on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Jacobs racked up what amounted to a six-game suspension as a result of an incident involving a woman that saw him get arrested for misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property. While Jacobs was removed from the Commissioner’s Exempt List ahead of Week 7, the NFL is still investigating his aforementioned arrest, with one insider issuing an update on that investigation in the wake of these new allegations.

NFL Still Investigating Josh Jacobs’ Offseason Arrest

The NFL’s investigation into Josh Jacobs has not ended and the league is still seeking video from the previous incident https://t.co/3ZprMrm1QS— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 31, 2026

Jacobs was involved in a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend, which resulted in him getting arrested. The NFL never officially suspended Jacobs, but he spent six games on the Commissioner’s Exempt List while the league gathered more information on the situation, so while its investigation is still ongoing, he was given the green light to suit up for Green Bay.

Now, three more accusations of physical abuse have emerged against Jacobs, which could spell serious trouble for him. Even though he just got back on the field, the league could very well suspend him or simply place him back on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, so his status obviously bears watching.

Of course, the league was already investigating him for his prior arrest, which only further complicates this situation. According to one NFL insider, that investigation has become especially prominent now that these new allegations have emerged, as the league is still attempting to get a look at the video evidence from Jacobs’ arrest.

The NFL’s investigation into Josh Jacobs has not ended and the league is still seeking video from the previous incident,” Jonathan Jones of The Athletic wrote in a post on X.

Packers Bracing Themselves for Another Josh Jacobs Absence

Getty Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs.

There’s no doubt that the off-field ramifications of Jacobs actions are more important than anything football-related, but the Packers have once again found themselves in a tough spot with their star running back. Jacobs is only averaging 2.3 yards per carry over his first two games of the season, but he’s already scored three touchdowns, which goes to show the sort of impact he can have on this offense.

More information on Jacobs’ status will emerge in the coming days, but there is a real possibility that he has to miss more time in the wake of these new allegations. With an investigation into him still ongoing, this may give the NFL more of a reason to sideline him for the foreseeable future, which would be a major blow for Green Bay’s offense. The Packers will be back in action in Week 9 when they square off against the New England Patriots.