Packers Receive Big Update on Potential Josh Jacobs Suspension From Insider

The Green Bay Packers pushed their record to 5-3 when they picked up a 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. With a pair of touchdowns, running back Josh Jacobs played a big role in what was just his second game of the season for the Packers, but his future on the field has once again become extremely murky thanks to a new batch of physical abuse allegations.

Jacobs spent the first six games of the campaign on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, and now, it seems like he could be set to miss more after a new batch of concerning allegations have emerged against him. While the league has decided against suspending Jacobs for the time being, one insider admitted that their stance on the star running back’s playing status could change down the line.

Insider Admits Packers Could Lose Josh Jacobs to Suspension

Jacobs landed him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List after he was arrested following a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend over the offseason. While he was never officially suspended, Jacobs was forced to miss the team’s first six games of the season, which wound up serving as his de facto suspension.

Jacobs has suited up in each of Green Bay’s past two games, but in the wake of the team’s win over Carolina, three new allegations of physical abuse have emerged against him, which have put him in hot water. The league was still investigating his aforementioned arrest to begin with, so now it has a new batch of claims against Jacobs to look at.

For the time being, the NFL is opting to gather more details on the situation involving Jacobs before making a final decision on disciplinary action. However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the possibility of another suspension is still very much on the table for Jacobs as the 2026 campaign unfolds.

“The big question here, along with the veracity of these claims, was Jacobs up front with the league?” Rapoport said on “NFL GameDay.” “Their review continues. He’s gonna continue to play. But it is possible that he gets a suspension at the end of this.”

Packers Must Prepare for Potential Josh Jacobs Suspension

Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 25: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field on October 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There’s really no hiding from the fact that none of this is a good look for Jacobs, who has struggled to keep himself out of trouble off the field as of late. The Packers obviously would like to have Jacobs on the field as much as possible given his talent, but his off-field issues are becoming an increasingly concerning issue that needs to be dealt with.

As of right now, Jacobs is still eligible to play for Green Bay in Week 9, but it is worth noting that could change at any moment. With a big clash against the New England Patriots on deck, the Packers are going to need all the help they can get, which is why Jacobs’ status has quickly become a very important storyline. Kickoff for the team’s next game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Nov. 8.