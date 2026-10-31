NFL Makes Decision on Packers RB Josh Jacobs’ Status Amid New Abuse Allegations

The Green Bay Packers have seen their celebrations in the wake of their 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football cut short, as a slew of disturbing abuse allegations have emerged against running back Josh Jacobs. After returning from a six-game stint on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, Jacobs has once again found himself in hot water for his off-field actions.

Jacobs’ six-game absence was due to him getting arrested for his involvement in a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend. While the NFL is still investigating this incident, folks wondered if Jacobs could be the subject of immediate discipline as a result of these new allegations. On Saturday, the league issued a statement on Jacobs and made a decision on his status moving forward.

Josh Jacobs Still Eligible to Play for Packers Moving Forward

No immediate status change for Packers RB Josh Jacobs, who spent six games on the exempt list earlier this season. He remains eligible to play. https://t.co/memPjB2D8R— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2026

While Jacobs was never truly suspended for his aforementioned arrest, he essentially served a six-game suspension on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. He has suited up in each of Green Bay’s past two games, but given how seriously the league takes these sorts of off-field issues, it was fair to wonder whether or not he would be able to play moving forward.

These new allegations obviously are a bad look for Jacobs, but it’s worth noting that the league was still investigating his arrest, even though he was made eligible to begin suiting up for the Packers in Week 7. Add these on top of that, and it’s safe to say that things aren’t looking good for the star running back.

All eyes were on the NFL to see how it reacted to these new details of Jacobs’ concerning off-field behavior. Unsurprisingly, the league has opted to take a closer look at these incidents, but rather than immediately sidelining him, he will remain eligible to play for the time being, although it is worth noting that could conceivably change at any moment.

“From the NFL: ‘We will review these allegations as part of the investigation which has remained open,'” Tom Pelissero of The Ringer shared in a post on X. No immediate status change for Packers RB Josh Jacobs, who spent six games on the exempt list earlier this season. He remains eligible to play.”

What Should the Packers Do With Josh Jacobs?

Getty The NFL is still investigating Packers running back Josh Jacobs amid new allegations of physical abuse

This certainly isn’t a great look for Jacobs, who has received his fair share of criticism in the wake of his return to the field. It’s safe to assume that he could be pulled from the field by the NFL down the line, but for the time being at least, it is going to gather the facts before making a final decision on Jacobs’ status.

As a result, Jacobs is still eligible to play, but again, if new details or information come to light, that could change at any moment. The Packers will play the New England Patriots in Week 9, but it remains to be seen if Jacobs will be on the field with the rest of his teammates. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Nov. 8.