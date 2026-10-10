NFL Trade Pitch Sees Packers Acquire $8 Million WR From NFC North Rival

The Green Bay Packers face a crucial NFC North matchup against the Chicago Bears this Sunday. It could go a long way to determining which team will win the division this season.

Regardless of the result, though, the Packers could be in the market for another receiver at the 2026 NFL trade deadline. If they are, they could turn to another division rival for help.

If the Minnesota Vikings make veteran wideout Jauan Jennings available at the trade deadline, the Packers should be interested. Heavy Sports proposed the Packers offer a conditional fifth-round pick to the Vikings for Jennings.

Minnesota signed Jennings to a 1-year, $8 million contract over the offseason. It’s still early in the 2026 NFL season, but through four weeks, the deal isn’t working for the Vikings.

Jennings has two catches for nine yards in three games. If he continues to not make much of an impact, the Vikings could deal him even if they are contending. The Packers could see the veteran wideout as an option to replace injured Jayden Reed.

Could Packers Make Jauan Jennings Trade With Vikings?

Getty The Green Bay Packers might be interested in pursuing a wide receiver upgrade from a division rival, such as Minnesota Vikings’ Jauan Jennings.

To be clear, this trade seems unlikely to occur. That’s because inter-division deals simply don’t happen very often, particularly during the season.

The Vikings and Packers both had winning records last season. If they are both competing for the NFC North title in early November at the trade deadline, the Vikings are not going to be motivated to make a deal to help Green Bay.

But that doesn’t mean the Packers couldn’t at least inquire about Jennings.

The veteran wideout isn’t carving out a role in Minnesota, but without Reed, the Packers could roll the dice on Jennings regaining the production he had the past couple years with the San Francisco 49ers. In 2025, Jennings registered 55 catches and 643 receiving yards while posting a career-best nine touchdowns.

In 2024, Jennings had career-highs of 77 receptions and 975 receiving yards.

Reed suffered a season-ending neck injury during Week 2 for the Packers. The team placed the wideout on injured reserve. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Reed will undergo season-ending neck surgery.

The Packers still have Matthew Golden and Christian Watson at wideout. But Reed is a former 850-yard receiver from 2024. He also averaged 15.6 yards per reception that season.

That’s to say he is a significant loss. Jennings could help fill the void and for a relatively low price from both a financial and draft capital standpoint. The Packers have five Day 3 selections in the 2027 NFL Draft, including two fourth-round choices.

How willing the Vikings could be to trade Jennings is certainly up for debate. But Jennings could become expendable because Tai Felton has an opportunity to overcoming the veteran on the depth chart. The Vikings also just signed veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to their practice squad.

Minnesota is also set at the top of its receiver depth chart with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Jefferson could return Sunday after missing last week.