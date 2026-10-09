Packers’ Fatal Flaw Exposed by Tucker Kraft Ahead of Bears Clash

The Green Bay Packers have had plenty of issues on offense to start the 2026 season.

They rank dead last in the NFL in rushing yards, and are 28th in points per game average at 18.3. Many are quick to point toward the struggles of the offensive line as the main reason why, but there is a deeper problem happening throughout the entire offense.

Green Bay Packers Have ‘Focus Problem’ on Offense

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic evaluated the current pulse of the Packers ahead of their big Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Among the things he identified is the lack of focus Green Bay has had offensively so far this season.

“The Packers have dropped the most passes in the NFL (12) and rank tied for first with nine fumbles, per TruMedia. They’re also tied for the third-most pre-snap penalties (17), according to sfdata9ers.”

The Packers aren’t going to string together very many wins shooting themselves in the foot at that rate. Tight end Tucker Kraft acknowledged the focus problems the offense is having, and has been hard on himself over it.

“I don’t know. S–t, like that’s just contagious and it’s just gross,” Kraft said. “Obviously you don’t want to see that stuff. But when I myself have a pre-snap penalty, I don’t have anything to say. It’s just ‘next play’ because … now we’re sitting there, first-and-15, we got to go down there and score.”

History Says Packers Pass Catchers Will Get Back on Track

Schneidman went on to point out that although Kraft and wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are off to a rough start, their usual sure-handedness should be an indication they will get things together again.

“Wide receiver Matthew Golden is tied for the league lead with four drops, according to TruMedia, while Kraft and wide receiver Christian Watson are both tied for fourth with three. They’ve all been sure-handed before. Kraft, specifically, had seven drops and 113 catches over his first three seasons. He has three drops and 15 catches this season.”

Putting the drops aside, Kraft, Watson, and Golden are all making plays. Kraft hasn’t been as productive as he was last year, but quarterback Jordan Love hasn’t exactly had time to scan the field before getting rid of the ball. Kraft admitted that he could get more yards after the catch if he can solve his drop issues.

“My drop rate right now is terrible,” Kraft said. “I’m on the JUGS. I’m trying to fix it, but I got to continue to press on my ball-catching ability because I can’t do anything with the rock if I don’t get it.”