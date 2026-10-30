NFL Insider Pumps the Breaks on Micah Parsons Return With New Update

The Green Bay Packers got further near-confirmation of some news that had been brewing for a few days now right before the team’s kick-off against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons was likely to return to practice next week on Thursday evening.

This was not particularly novel information, given that head coach Matt LaFleur said earlier in the week that he “sure hopes” that the 27-year old returns to practice ahead of Week 9.

‘May Be a Moment’ Before Micah Parsons Plays – NFL Insider

Speaking on the Amazon Prime broadcast in the lead up to the game, insider James Palmer reported that whilst the move is a big step for Parsons and excellent news for Packers fans, that the team should not expect to see the former Cowboy suit up right away.

“No official decision has been made. That’s going to happen Monday or Tuesday, I’m told.” Palmer reported concerning Parsons returning to practice.

“But this is a big step expected for him, and the start of the ramp-up period that they’re going to have within practices. I’m told they are going to go through a proper process, and Chris, it may be a moment before he is back on a playing field during a game.”

“But they want him to be himself when he finally gets out there, so they’re going to continue to go about this the right way and be patient.”

When Will Micah Parsons Return to Action?

This is not exactly new information; Parsons’ brother Terrance echoed a similar message earlier this month, saying that the defensive end would practice for at least three weeks before seeing the field.

That may seem like an exaggeration, but it actually falls more-or-less in line with similar historical examples. The biggest downside to that timeline is that it would mean that Green Bay would end up not seeing the former first round pick for almost a month after designating him to return, given that they have a Week 11 bye.

Week 10 may be too soon, especially if the team are emphasizing “a proper process” and wanting Parsons to be his full self before returning. But it is not out of the realm of possibility.

If the team does not feel comfortable with that schedule, expect the sixth year pro to return in Week 12 at the Los Angeles Rams.