Packers Urged to Trade With Patriots for $84 Million DT

The Green Bay Packers have been urged to make a surprising trade with the very team they’re preparing to face this weekend.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, Sports Illustrated‘s Jacob Westendorf believes Green Bay should pursue New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

The 27-year-old defensive lineman is playing on a four-year, $84 million contract and has reportedly generated interest around the league following a reduction in his playing time.

And the potential asking price could make the former second-round pick an appealing piece for general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Packers Urged to Pursue Christian Barmore in Trade With Patriots

In his Thursday, Nov. 5, trade deadline analysis, Westendorf identified Barmore as one of two players Green Bay should attempt to acquire.

The proposal comes after Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer reported that New England has entertained trade discussions involving the veteran.

Breer said during an appearance on NBC Sports Boston that he thinks the Patriots could be willing to move Barmore for approximately a fourth-round draft pick.

Westendorf considers that a reasonable ask for Green Bay.

“If that’s the case, the Packers should be all over a move like that one,” Westendorf wrote.

The analyst noted that Green Bay owns multiple fourth-round selections, including its own and one acquired from the Dallas Cowboys in an offseason trade involving Rashan Gary.

The Packers could also receive a compensatory fourth-round selection following Romeo Doubs‘ departure in free agency, although that pick is not guaranteed.

Barmore has recorded 3.5 sacks and 10 pressures through his first seven appearances this season, according to the statistics cited by Westendorf.

He produced 50 pressures in 2025, demonstrating the pass-rushing upside that could make him a nice inclusion.

Why Christian Barmore Could Address Packers’ Defensive Line Concerns

Green Bay’s defensive front has had depth issues this season.

Veteran Javon Hargrave is out for the year, while Warren Brinson remains on injured reserve.

Devonte Wyatt hasn’t regained his previous form, leaving the Packers relying on a rotation that includes rookie Chris McClellan and Karl Brooks.

Adding Barmore would change how that room looks for Green Bay in terms of complementing its existing defensive talent.

The Packers are also ready to welcome back superstar Micah Parsons, who recently returned to practice after recovering from a torn ACL.

The combination could hand the Packers a boost, so the defense can keep pace in a competitive NFC North.

However, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel pushed back Wednesday on reports about Barmore’s availability.

The defender also returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session because of an illness.

Currently, Westendorf’s proposal is far from set in stone, not serving as evidence of negotiations between the two teams.

But as the Nov. 10 deadline creeps closer, Green Bay may have some ideas in mind.