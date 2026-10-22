Packers Mull Kevin Zeitler Decision Ahead of Lions Reunion

The Green Bay Packers have a gamer waiting in the wings, ready for Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler spent the 2024 season helping Detroit field one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses.

This year, he’s coming back to Ford Field with the Lions’ division rival. But getting on the field is up in the air.

Despite signing with Green Bay on Sept. 30, Zeitler has yet to make a start for the Packers. More preparation could change that, especially with the team still evaluating its offensive line.

Packers.com editor Mike Spofford addressed the possibility Wednesday, Oct. 21, when asked whether Green Bay could make changes up front.

“We shall see. Kevin Zeitler has another week under his belt and Aaron Banks is getting healthier,” Spofford wrote.

Packers’ Zeitler Could Get Opportunity Against Former Team

Zeitler to Green Bay was supposed to bring forth a solution to the team’s offensive line problems.

The 36-year-old, though, has needed time to get acclimated.

The Packers made Zeitler inactive for their Week 4 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before activating him against the Chicago Bears. He didn’t play an offensive snap against Chicago, however, with Travis Glover retaining the starting right guard job.

LaFleur explained that decision after the game, crediting Glover’s performance while noting Zeitler needed further preparation.

“I thought Glove, going back to last week in his performance in Tampa, earned the right to continue to go out there,” LaFleur said.

The coach’s reasoning left the door open for a change once Zeitler became more well-off with the offense.

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich subsequently reinforced that approach, explaining that Green Bay wanted its best five linemen on the field without disrupting the continuity it had developed.

Another factor is Aaron Banks.

The veteran left guard has battled knee and toe injuries, but Green Bay listed him as a limited participant in Wednesday’s estimated practice report.

His possible return could create a decision involving Laken Tomlinson, who has helped stabilize the interior.

Zeitler Helped Power Lions’ Historic Offense

Zeitler knows all about Detroit’s offensive capabilities.

The former Wisconsin standout signed with the Lions in March 2024 and proceeded to start 16 games at right guard.

His play helped Detroit produce a franchise-record 564 points that season, the fourth-highest total in NFL history at the time, via his Titans biography.

He also helped pave the way for Jahmyr Gibbs, who scored a franchise-record 20 touchdowns.

Zeitler’s individual performance was noteworthy, too. He earned an 86.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including an 87.2 run-blocking mark that ranked second among qualifying guards.

Nevertheless, his time in Detroit lasted just one season.

Zeitler joined the Tennessee Titans in 2025 before landing with his childhood team in Green Bay. The Packers brought him aboard following a string of offensive line injuries, adding a player with 213 career starts to his name.

He’ll go against his former teammates, now with a squad riding a three-game winning streak.

As Green Bay’s running game is a concern, Zeitler’s experience and run-blocking quality make him an attractive cog as the Packers aim for more unity up front.

Can that caliber surface in his first start in green and gold?

With Detroit on the other side, we can only wait and see.