Packers Could Solve Biggest Problem With Derrick Henry Trade

The NFC North is arguably the best division in the NFL right now, with all four teams at 5-3 or better heading into Week 9 of the 2026 season and the Green Bay Packers sitting at the bottom of the standings.

Despite sporting a 5-3 record and having won four of their last five games, the Packers have a tough road ahead, with three more divisional games and an absolutely brutal schedule in the final nine games of the season.

However, the storied franchise still has a chance to make a run, especially with superstar lineback Micah Parsons trending in the right direction and star quarterback Jordan Love having arguably the best season of his NFL career.

With all the uncertainty surrounding running back Josh Jacobs’ immediate future, Green Bay could explore making a move to address the position ahead of the NFL trade deadline, with Baltimore Ravens superstar Derrick Henry being an intriguing option.

Derrick Henry Could Give the Packers’ Offense What It’s Missing

The Packers are currently dead last in the NFL in rushing yards at 60.6 per game, which is not ideal for Green Bay’s title-contending aspirations in the NFC. That won’t cut it if they want to be playoff-bound and have a shot at getting to and winning the Super Bowl.

That said, the Packers might be wise to pick up the phone and call the Baltimore Ravens, who could now be sellers at the NFL trade deadline, to see if Henry is available.

Henry, who is still playing at a high level at 32, soon to be 33, would be a game-changer for this Packers offense and help take pressure off Love and the passing game.

Why the Ravens Might Consider Trading Derrick Henry

The Ravens have a tough decision to make ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially done for the season due to needing thumb surgery. On top of that, backup Tyler Huntley has also been ruled out for the rest of the season as he’s dealing with turf toe.

With the quarterback position being a major concern, Baltimore could be sellers at the trade deadline unless they make a move for a formidable quarterback that they feel can keep them in the playoff picture in the AFC.

If Baltimore becomes sellers, it opens the door for the Packers to potentially make a deal for Henry.

Despite the narrative that running backs fall off after 30 years old, Henry seems to be the exception, at least for the time being.

Henry is currently leading the NFL in carries at 158 heading into Week 9. He’s also putting up solid numbers, rushing for 632 yards (7th in the NFL) and eight rushing touchdowns (tied for 3rd), and has also racked up 75 receiving yards and a touchdown grab.

That’s a lethal weapon there for the taking if the Packers can convince the Ravens to move the veteran running back.

The threat of Henry coming out of Green Bay’s backfield, even without ideal blocking up front, could really open things up for the Packers offense and potentially be the missing piece to the puzzle for Love and company.

Why a Fourth-Round Pick Could Be Worth It for Green Bay

A fourth-round pick to the Ravens might get the deal done.

Even though that may sound like a high price for an aging running back, with no telling when Henry might start to really decline, Green Bay could capitalize on what he’s got left this season while also getting him for all of the 2027 campaign.

This would be a decision about the Packers brass’s confidence in their ability to contend for a title this season and next.

Obviously, it could backfire in a big way due to Henry’s age and the miles on his body, but if it works out, there’s a chance it’s similar to Saquon Barkley landing with the Philadelphia Eagles, which led to a Super Bowl title.